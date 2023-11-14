MINISO Opens Vibrant Oxford Street Flagship, Bringing Dream-like Design Concept to the UK

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10th, global lifestyle brand MINISO dazzled the hearts of Londoners with the grand opening of its Oxford Street Flagship Store. With its vibrant new design concept, the remarkable store is the brand's very first of its kind in the UK, standing out as another exciting destination on one of the world's most recognizable shopping streets. As well as captivating the imaginations of shoppers, the flagship store brings MINISO's upgraded shopping experience to patrons from all over the world.

MINISO's Oxford Street Flagship Store welcomes londoners with its dream-like design (PRNewswire)

Nestled at 100 Oxford Street, the new flagship marks MINISO's largest retail space in the UK to date, spanning nearly 3,000 square feet. The store caters to a diverse array of shoppers' demands, offering a wide selection of MINISO's best-selling categories, such as Sanrio Blind Boxes, plush toys, elegant homeware, and adorable accessories. The new location also features MINISO's brand-new beauty and exclusive fragrance line including products from perfumes to must-have makeup items.

MINISO's Oxford Street Flagship Store welcomes londoners with its dream-like design (PRNewswire)

The new Oxford Street flagship store, with its eye-catching design language, becomes another sparkling gem on MINISO's global store map. The imaginative concept incorporates various elements of British cities, such as a photo spot resembling a London Underground train carriage, and features an all-pink window display. With its imaginative design, the store evokes the atmosphere of a fantasy wonderland, reflecting the brand's dedication to delivering an enhanced, fun and dream-like shopping experience. This exemplifies the brand's ambitious brand upgrade earlier this year, where they set out to become a lifestyle super brand, with a focus on infusing consumers' lives with more joy through new store formats, more original designs, and exciting IP collaborations.

Influencers taking photo with MINISO‘s loveable MINI Family plush toys at the underground train carriage-like photo spot (PRNewswire)

"The vibrant, fantastical design that we've brought to our new MINISO Oxford Street flagship is certain to bring smiles to the faces of shoppers in London," said Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK. "We believe that by combining a more joyful shopping experience with our signature fun, affordable and useful products, we can create unique and lasting memories for our customers."

Joyful Laughter Fills the Opening Ceremony of MINISO's Oxford Street Flagship (PRNewswire)

In addition to the chic concept store, MINISO is on a creative spree, introducing a wide array of special themed stores worldwide. Highlighting its IP collaborations with world-famous names like Disney Pixar and Sanrio, MINISO has launched Pixar Food Collection-themed and Sanrio-themed stores. Each of the stores radiates a charming and whimsical ambiance that has quickly captured the hearts of young consumers, becoming hotspots for social media enthusiasts, and must-visit destinations for lovers of IP products.

"At MINISO, we're always looking for new ways to innovate and connect with our consumers, and these new stores bear witness to our unwavering commitment to bringing joy and inspiration to all," stated Vincent Huang, Vice President of MINISO's International Operations, "The special themed stores are just the beginning. In the future, we will continue to prioritize store and product innovation, ensuring our consumers have fun, unforgettable experiences when they step into MINISO's shopping wonderland."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miniso Group