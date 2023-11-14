BRUGAL RUM CELEBRATES 135 YEARS OF RUM MASTERY

Founded in 1888, the Ultra-Premium Rum Brand Holds an Extraordinary Legacy, a Timeless Tradition, and a Distinctive Craft

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brugal, a revered ultra-premium rum producer hailing from the sun-kissed shores of the Dominican Republic, is proud to commemorate a remarkable milestone – 135 years of unwavering dedication to the art of rum mastery. Since its inception in 1888 by the legendary founder, Don Andrés Brugal, Brugal has been crafting elegant, aromatic, and smooth Dominican rums that have become synonymous with excellence and innovation.

Over the course of these 135 years, generations of the Brugal family have led the charge with continued creativity in their industry and an unwavering commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Dominican rum-making. This dedication, passed down through 5 generations, has ensured that the legacy of Brugal remains a shining example of excellence in the world of premium spirits, celebrating not just the past but also the promise of a remarkable future.

A Legacy of Exploration:

The Brugal journey began when Don Andrés Brugal and his family embarked on a voyage from Spain and Cuba to the shores of Puerto Plata, where they laid the foundation for an enduring legacy. They cultivated sugar cane, distilled rum, and, in a stroke of genius, harnessed the tropical sun to create a uniquely light and pure spirit. This pioneering spirit of exploration led Don Andrés to set sail once more, sharing the finest Dominican rum with the world.

Generations of Maestros:

Through five generations, the Brugal family has upheld the tradition of rum mastery. Each Maestro Ronero has played an indispensable role in carrying forward the brand's legacy, ensuring that the quality and innovation that define Brugal remain unparalleled. The brand's innovative techniques, including the signature double aging and the pioneering Aromatic Cask Toasting, have set new standards in the world of premium rum. Today, Brugal is led by fifth generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana – Brugal's first female and the industry's youngest rum master – as well as Miguel Ripoll Castellanos, and Gustavo Ortega Zeller.

A Portfolio of Excellence:

Through its 135-year history, Brugal, has become a renowned name in the world of rum, masterfully transforming the perception of this beloved spirit into an ultra-premium experience. With a rich and storied heritage, Brugal's rum portfolio is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, tradition, and quality. From the sun-soaked sugarcane fields of the Dominican Republic to the meticulously aged barrels that cradle their spirits, Brugal spares no effort in ensuring that each drop of their rum embodies excellence. The result is a range of exceptionally refined and complex rums that have redefined the category, earning Brugal a place of distinction among connoisseurs and collectors alike. Whether sipped neat or expertly mixed into a cocktail, Brugal's portfolio stands as a testament to the artistry of rum-making, delivering a taste of the Caribbean that transcends expectations and elevates the spirit to an unparalleled level of luxury.

Brugal 1888 is an ultra-premium rum with depth and complexity that is also perfectly balanced and smooth, making it the ideal spirit to enjoy neat or to unlock the full flavor potential of spirit-forward cocktails. A deep amber color, Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado is made using a unique double cask aging process and offers a sophisticated sweetness of dried fruits and spicy woodiness on the nose, while caramel, vanilla and a hint of honey round out the palate. Suggested retail price is ~ $45.00. Only available for a limited time, select retailers will boast bespoke Brugal 1888 lanterns just in time for the holiday season, which can then be reused to hold your favorite candle.

"Andrés Brugal Limited Edition" a prestige expression, is an homage to founder Andrés Brugal's pioneering spirit, meticulously crafted by fifth generation Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana. It skillfully blends two double-aged reserves with first-fill single casks, resulting in a liquid masterpiece that encapsulates quintessential Dominican flavors. Suggested retail price is ~ $2,500.00.

"Colección Visionaria," Brugal's latest release, is a limited-edition ultra-premium sipping rum developed by Brugal's fifth-generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana, showcasing a brand new and first-of-its-kind, innovative Aromatic Cask Toasting technique used to toast the rum with the warm, flavorful essence of all-natural Dominican ingredients without those treasures ever coming into contact with the storied liquid. Redefining what it means to craft ultra-premium rums, Brugal unleashed a new toasting process with the world with the launch of Colección Visionaria. The first edition, "Coleccion Visionaria Edición 01 Cacao," evokes the lush cacao fields of Villanueva Quintana's childhood and presents a rich, elegant, and well-rounded sipping experience that pays tribute to the brand's Dominican heritage. Suggested retail price is ~ $100.00.

This holiday season, consider gifting the exquisite offerings from Brugal's wide range of releases to those who appreciate the finer things in life. Their ultra-premium rums, with their rich, nuanced flavors and stylish packaging, make for a perfect gift that will be cherished and savored, adding a touch of luxury to any festive celebration. Whether it's a special bottle of the limited edition Colección Visionaria for a friend, or a thoughtfully curated gift set featuring Brugal 1888's beautiful bespoke lantern packaging – available in select retail markets – Brugal is a delightful way to spread holiday cheer and elevate the spirits of your loved ones.

A Toast to 135 Years:

In honor of Brugal's 135th year, the brand hosted a special anniversary edition of "Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal" last month in Miami, FL. Showcasing their range of releases, Brugal delighted guests throughout the night with a look into the brand's history, followed by delightful Brugal 1888 Espresso Martinis, a make-your-own Brugal 1888 Old Fashioned Bar, and type-written live poetry. Images from La Casa Brugal linked here.

Brugal's 135-year celebration marks not only a rich history but also a promise for the future. The legacy continues with an unwavering pursuit of perfection, with more ultra-premium releases anticipated in the coming years. Brugal remains dedicated to sharing the warmth, passion, and joy of its liquid artistry with rum connoisseurs worldwide.

To learn more about Brugal, the home of rum mastery in the Dominican Republic, and to explore their exceptional range of rums, please visit www.brugal-rum.com.

ABOUT BRUGAL:

Home to 135 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata and began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise has been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality, yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum.

ABOUT EDRINGTON:

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal Rum, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, The Famous Grouse, Naked Malt and Noble Oak bourbon. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £320 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

