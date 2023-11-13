Travel Medford Welcomes Carole Skeeters-Stevens as New Chief Marketing Officer

Hospitality Expert Joins Travel Medford's Leadership Team

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Medford, the official Destination Marketing Organization for the city of Medford, Oregon, proudly welcomes Carole Skeeters-Stevens as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new role, Carole will oversee marketing and branding strategies, brand management, market research, advertising, support public relations, and maintain partnerships and relationships, among other responsibilities. Her extensive background in business, leadership, and marketing, coupled with her profound understanding of the local travel and tourism sectors, positions her as an invaluable addition to Travel Medford's leadership team.

"We are ecstatic to have Carole join the Travel Medford team," said T.J. Holmes, Senior Vice President of Travel Medford. "We are confident that her wealth of experience and knowledge will significantly contribute to elevating Medford and the Rogue Valley through tourism promotion and helping attract visitors to the region."

With an impressive 25-year career spanning Oregon's most esteemed wineries, Carole has not only increased awareness but firmly established herself as a respected authority and leader in the industry. Her deep-rooted connections in the culinary, wine, and agro-tourism sectors have yielded strategic digital and in-person programs, dynamic community events, and forward-thinking initiatives. Notably, Carole takes pride in her capacity to lead diverse teams and drive growth in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

"My goal has always been to work with a dynamic, creative, and innovative organization, much like Travel Medford," said Carole Skeeters-Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer at Travel Medford. "I firmly believe the possibilities are endless for Travel Medford, as we represent one of the most stunning and captivating regions in the United States. I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of it."

As a native Oregonian, Carole envisions a bright future for Travel Medford, drawing from the organization's progressive outlook, combined with the region's captivating location, diverse attractions, and world-class sports facilities. She believes these elements provide a solid foundation for an abundance of opportunities and resources to foster enhanced community interaction and engagement.

For more information and to learn about Travel Medford visit travelmedford.org.

About Travel Medford

Medford is in the Heart of the Rogue Valley and is the eighth largest city in Oregon, known for its abundance of outdoor recreation, growing wine scene, arts and culture, and the plethora of events. It serves as the gateway to Crater Lake National Park – Oregon's only national park – and home to world-class traditional and non-traditional sports venues, leading Medford own its identity in the sports and recreation market as Your Sportground, Where the West Coast Plays™. Travel Medford is the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Medford and is the largest DMO in Southern Oregon whose mission is to increase hotel occupancy and enhance the visitor experience by promoting Medford and the Rogue Valley as a premier travel destination, thereby strengthening the local economy. Travel Medford markets the region to visitors and helps the community grow by bringing in events and tournaments and promoting tourism activities for tourists and visitors. For more information, visit travelmedford.org.

