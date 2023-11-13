Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB) to Acquire Tequesta Family Medical Center, LLC

5th transaction for MSPB in 2023, represents the first acquisition in the Tequesta/Jupiter area

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida, today announced the acquisition of Tequesta Family Medical Center, LLC, a medical practice offering concierge medicine in Tequesta, FL. The acquisition expands MSPB's footprint in northern Palm Beach County and builds on its growing concierge practice.

"The acquisition of Tequesta Family Medical Center represents an important milestone as we continue to grow MSPB throughout Palm Beach County, combining high quality patient care with our care coordination network in order to enhance the quality of care delivered, while lowering costs," said Casey Waters, CEO of MSPB. "As a member of the Board of Trustees at Jupiter Medical Center, Dr. Mark Corry is a highly regarded physician and leader in the area, and we look forward to welcoming Dr. Corry, his team of advanced registered nurse practitioners, and their patients to the MSPB family."

"Casey and the MSPB team have built an incredible network with a rapidly expanding concierge medicine practice," said Mark Corry, MD. "With the MSPB resources and depth of experience, I look forward to working with them to continue to deliver exceptional care to all of my patients."

About Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB)

MSPB, founded in 1995, is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice, serving South Florida. MSPB is a value-based care focused, integrated healthcare delivery system, committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care, with respect and integrity for our patients and the community. MSPB now has more than 110 Providers, spread across 37+ offices in Palm Beach and Broward counties and offers primary care, cardiology, interventional cardiology, neurology, hematology & oncology, gastroenterology, colorectal surgery, concierge medicine and laboratory services. For more information, please visit: mspbhealth.com.

About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of Healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the Executive Management Group, and Dr. Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD, a leading patient-centric healthcare services company in New York and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.ascendpartners.com.

About CareAbout Health

CareAbout Health provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. CareAbout Health is helping align incentives to create a world where patients, providers, and payers work together in a seamless, coordinated manner toward common goals: higher quality, lower costs, better outcomes, and healthier communities. For more information, please visit www.careabout.com.

