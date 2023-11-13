LIFE FITNESS ANNOUNCES SYMBIO, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PREMIUM CARDIO LINE, REIMAGINING THE FITNESS EXPERIENCE

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, today announced the launch of its cardio line, Symbio™, an immersive, four-machine collection.

Symbio™ stands out as first-to-market and first-of-its-kind cardio equipment by blurring the lines between exerciser and equipment. A fusion of advanced biomechanics, luxurious yet purposeful design, and multi-sensory personalized experiences, the collection consists of a treadmill, cross-trainer, upright bike, and recumbent bike.

Each machine in the collection was meticulously designed with our biomechanical engineering team to provide a new twist to each category. Building on our heritage of being students of the body and creating equipment that feels natural for all bodies and levels of exercise, Symbio delivers new cutting-edge technologies that personalize comfort, improve workout performance, and add workout versatility. These features are integrated with engaging content and analytics to create a rich, multi-sensory experience.

"Symbio is reimagining fitness for a profound reason: It allows exercisers to work in harmony with the machines in a way never before seen," says Dan Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness. "This collection creates a unique connection between exerciser and equipment through ergonomic design, sophisticated responsive feedback, next-generation biomechanics, and immersive workout experiences. It is a true representative of body and machine, together in movement. And it's poised to revolutionize the cardio experience."

The beautiful, purposeful design of Symbio™ caters to the fast-growing and fast-changing fitness and cardio market, a market increasingly characterized by exceptional experiences. The fitness equipment market was estimated at USD 16.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 20301.

"As I speak with our customers, they recognize that their exercisers seek engaging cardio experiences, those that transcend the traditional workout," says Jim Pisani, CEO, Life Fitness. "Symbio builds upon Life Fitness' 55-year legacy of advancing fitness through technology and extensive research and bolsters the company's commitment to shape the face of fitness for a new era."

Symbio™ will be available for purchase in 2024. You can learn more about SymbioTM by visiting https://go.lifefitness.com/symbio.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the trusted strategic partner to our customers, advancing their businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, high performance, and innovative equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they are inspired to work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG brands. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

