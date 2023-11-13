AMERGIN ASSET MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO $450 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amergin Asset Management ("AAM") today announced that Amergin Rail, a portfolio company of certain funds managed by AAM, has closed on a $450 million credit facility that includes a revolving tranche to fund future railcar and portfolio acquisitions.

Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, acted as Administrative Agent, Syndication Agent, and a Lender; Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank ("Crédit Agricole") acted as Documentation Agent and a Lender; Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale ("Helaba") acted as Documentation Agent and a Lender; Societe Generale acted as a Lender; and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP acted as external borrower and Credit Facility counsel to AAM and Amergin Rail.

About Amergin Asset Management

Amergin Asset Management (AAM) is a Registered Investment Advisor and specialized private fund manager focused on investing in transportation and other equipment assets. AAM's founding investors are certain business development companies managed by affiliates of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL), an industry-leading investment manager. AAM has a seasoned management team that has worked together in several predecessor companies through many business cycles and is dedicated to providing attractive returns for investors and quality asset management to our lessees.

