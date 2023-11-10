Dr. Shawn Joseph Funds a Scholarship in Honor of Howard University's 15th President, Patrick Swygert

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shawn Joseph, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, Director/Codirector of the Superintendent Academies at Howard University, and Founder of Joseph and Associates LLC, is providing scholarship to a Black male student in Montgomery County, MD, who will attend Howard University.

We must continue to promote and support Black men entering colleges like Howard University .

Dr. Joseph shared, "To whom much is given, much is expected. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., we are charged to promote and support scholarship. This year, Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Montgomery County MD's chapter, has the honor of having President Patrick Swygert, the 15th President of Howard University, serve as our keynote speaker. Dr. Swygert has represented Omega Psi Phi Fraternity since 1964. He pledged on the campus of Howard University at Alpha Chapter. As a current faculty member at Howard University, and as the father of a son who pledged Alpha Chapter in 2022, I was inspired to support another Black man to experience the excellence of Howard University and potentially seek out the excellence that is Omega. As such, I will establish the Patrick Swygert Howard University scholarship which will be given annually to a student in Montgomery County who is admitted to Howard University through the Rudolph W. Snowden Foundation."

Dr. Joseph will provide a $10,000 check to the Rudolph W. Snowden Foundation on November 15, 2023, during Mu Nu's Achievement Week celebration. The Rudolph W. Snowden Foundation provides scholarships to Black males in Montgomery County who plan on attending a Historically Black College or University. In addition, President Swygert has committed an additional $5,000 to the award this year. Dr. Joseph shared, "We must continue to promote and support Black men entering college and enrolling in fine Historically Black Colleges such as Howard University. There is no better place to prepare Black genius."

Dr. Joseph is the Founder and President of Joseph and Associates LLC, an educational consulting firm dedicated to helping leaders and school districts improve outcomes for children. Joseph and Associates LLC provides expert guidance and support to help school leaders achieve their most complex goals. Joseph and Associates LLC specializes in leadership training, executive coaching, strategic planning, diversity, equity, and inclusion training, executive searches, keynote speaking engagements, and business development.

