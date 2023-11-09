Nexion Travel Group Honors Veterans Through Its Veterans in Travel Program

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans come together on Veterans Day to pay tribute and commemorate those who have served in the armed forces, Nexion Travel Group, the industry's premier host agency for independent travel professionals, is proud to acknowledge the significant contributions of veterans and military spouses within the travel industry.

One of Nexion's initiatives in support of the veteran community is their Veterans in Travel scholarship program, which aims to assist veterans and active-duty military spouses in gaining the necessary skills and knowledge to become professional travel advisors. Veterans in Travel offers a 50% scholarship to the award-winning Travel Leaders of Tomorrow travel advisor training program.

"The idea for Veterans in Travel began with the desire to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation's safety," said Heather Kindred, Program Director of Travel Leaders of Tomorrow. "We knew we had a great asset in Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, with a curriculum proven to help those new to the industry succeed. It made sense to give veterans the chance to have that same success in their civilian life."

The majority of scholarship recipients are veterans themselves, though many military spouses have also found that a career in travel is well suited to their needs and experience. Last year, Nexion began offering the scholarship to active-duty military spouses in addition to veterans.

Since 2018, Nexion's Veterans in Travel scholarship program has welcomed more than 200 dedicated members. The goal is simple: empower veterans by providing them with the education and resources necessary to pursue lucrative, independent careers in the travel industry. Graduates of the program can attest to their success.

"It's a natural transition," said Rachel Kerr, who is a Nexion advisor and military spouse helping to grow the military community into a larger and more active group within Nexion. "Having navigated the various challenges of military life, which includes frequently relocating to new destinations, veterans and military spouses bring valuable perspective to the industry. Our experiences have taught us patience, adaptability, resilience and the value of building meaningful connections. A career in travel allows us to harness these strengths and create extraordinary experiences for our clients."

The Veterans in Travel program offers a 50% scholarship to Travel Leaders of Tomorrow's Virtual Campus, offering a comprehensive curriculum, collaborative study groups and engaging lectures by esteemed industry experts, along with support in developing a business plan. Upon completion of the Virtual Campus, Veterans in Travel participants have the opportunity to join Nexion Travel Group without an activation fee and can also opt for mentorship from a fellow veteran.

Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group, emphasized, "Veterans bring a wealth of untapped potential to the travel industry. Given their background, their unwavering dedication, intelligence and resolve make them outstanding travel advisors. Military spouses also make wonderful travel advisors. A career that can be done from anywhere is an important consideration with the frequent moves they are required to make. We are thrilled to have expanded the program to the hardworking spouses that are the backbone of our military."

All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as professional business owners, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email sales@nexion.com. To learn more about the Nexion Veterans in Travel program, visit https://veteransintravel.com/.

About Travel Leaders of Tomorrow

Started in 2013, Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, the award-winning travel advisor training program, is a joint initiative between Internova Travel Group and select travel industry partners to attract new talent into the travel agency community and ideally place them in Internova Travel Group's wholly-owned, franchised or member based agencies. Education is offered in two learning tracks: Virtual Campus, which includes virtual study and weekly lessons from travel industry experts, and Independent Learner, which allows students to take the course at their own pace, with lessons and quizzes provided online.

About Nexion Veterans in Travel

Launched in 2018, Nexion Veterans in Travel is a program for military veterans and their spouses that provides partial scholarships to cover the cost of tuition for Travel Leaders of Tomorrow training to become an independent travel consultant. Once participants are ready to launch their agency, Nexion Travel Group waives membership fees for eligible scholarship recipients for up to 24 months. The program has been officially endorsed by AMVETS (American Veterans), one of the country's leading military veterans support and advocacy organizations. Nexion Travel Group is part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group.

