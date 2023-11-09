Mid America Pet Food Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Dog and Cat Food Products Due to Possible Salmonella Health Risk

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid America Pet Food, Mount Pleasant, Texas, is expanding its October 30, 2023, voluntary recall to include additional pet food products, with Best By Dates before 10/31/24, made at its Mount Pleasant facility, due to the products' potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.
Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection.
Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.
Voluntarily recalled brands produced at the Mount Pleasant facility include: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member's Mark varieties with Best By Dates before 10/31/24. Recalled products were distributed to distributors and retailers throughout the United States. The affected products include:
Product Description - Dog Food
UPC
Bag Size
Best By Date
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula
894308002343
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005092
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002336
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Formula
894308002428
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005108
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002152
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Formula
894308002411
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005115
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002053
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Ocean Fish Formula
894308002497
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005122
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002077
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Chicken Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe
854524005016
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005245
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005047
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Lamb Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe
854524005177
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005160
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005184
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Yukon River Canine
894308002510
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002527
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002176
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Active Dog & Puppy
894308002473
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002534
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002169
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Hero Canine
894308002763
50 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002381
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005290
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Ultra Pro
894308002480
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005306
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Performance
894308002404
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005337
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Nutra Pro
854524005085
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005146
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005078
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Senior Healthy Weight
894308002572
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005153
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002596
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Elite Canine
894308002824
50 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002831
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002848
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic High Energy
854524005252
50 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002367
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005313
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Hi-Pro Plus
854524005276
50 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002374
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005139
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002145
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Multi-Pro
894308002718
50 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005214
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005344
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Professional
854524005269
50 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
894308002350
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005320
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Edge Energy
899944446056
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
899944446063
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
899944446070
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Max-5 Pro
899944446025
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
899944446032
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
899944446049
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Dog Food, High Energy
899944446094
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Original
899944446087
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Protein Plus
899944446100
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Sport Protein
899944446148
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Joint Support
899944446131
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Puppy Plus
899944446155
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Eagle Mountain Pet Food Pro Balance, Dog Food
899944446001
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Member's Mark, Beef & Brown Rice Recipe, Dog Food
193968343347
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Member's Mark, Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe, Dog Food
193968343354
30 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Product Description - Cat Food
UPC
Bag Size
Best By Date
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Hi-Pro Plus Active Cat & Kitten
854524005825
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005832
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Fit Feline Indoor Cat
854524005870
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005887
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Healthy Skin & Coat Indoor Cat
854524005900
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005917
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Mers Feline
854524005283
15 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
854524005221
5 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Gold Cat Food, Ranch & Sea Recipe
899944446162
16 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
Wayne Feeds Cat Food, Barn Cat Plus
899944446179
40 pound bag
Before 10/31/2024
The Best By Date is found on the middle top of the back of each bag. This expanded voluntary recall is being issued due to some of the product lots testing positive for Salmonella through random and targeted sampling of finished product, including by the firm and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.
As of November 1, 2023, seven people reported Salmonella infections.
Retailers and distributors should immediately pull all product from their inventory and shelves and destroy product. Do not sell or donate the recalled products.
Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.
Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 AM to 11 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) seven days a week for additional information.
This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Media Inquiry Contact: press@mapf.com
SOURCE Mid America Pet Food