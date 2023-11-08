Taiwan's Leading Fruit Tea and Bubble Tea Brand, Guiji, Embarks on International Journey with Los Angeles as Its First Stop

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guiji, Taiwan's premier bubble tea and fruit tea brand, renowned for its unique fruit-infused teas and high-quality ingredients, is embarking on its international expansion, with Los Angeles as its inaugural destination. Guiji, upholding the philosophy of " small potato can lead to big changes," places a strong emphasis on collaborating with local Taiwanese farmers, highlighting ingredient quality and environmental sustainability, connecting flavor with social responsibility.

Brand Story:

Guiji's journey began in 2017 as a modest local bubble tea shop. The brand's founders, driven by passion and innovation, were committed to providing the most delectable beverages while supporting local Taiwanese farmers. They firmly believed that the quality of beverages is directly linked to the quality of ingredients used. Thus, Guiji established a close-knit partnership with local farmers, ensuring freshness and premium quality from the farms to consumers' cups. Guiji's teas and fruits are meticulously selected and processed, resulting in irresistible flavors.

Venturing into the U.S.:

In order to introduce its flavors to the American market, Guiji has chosen Los Angeles as its starting point for international expansion. This decision is based not only on Los Angeles' status as a global metropolis but also on its diverse culture and palate, offering Guiji a valuable opportunity to showcase its adaptability to various regional tastes. Guiji plans to adjust its beverage menu, infusing local fruits and tea leaves to cater to Los Angeles' diverse preferences while maintaining its brand's uniqueness and innovation.

Partnership with Local Farmers:

Guiji has always maintained a close relationship with local farmers. The brand prioritizes ingredient quality while respecting the hard work and expertise of these small-scale farmers. This relationship not only enhances beverage quality but also supports farmers' livelihoods and contributes to the vitality of rural communities, reducing rural depopulation.

International Expansion Strategy:

To make its mark in the international market, Guiji is committed to establishing a robust business model for its overseas franchisees. The brand places special emphasis on ingredient and supply chain management, ensuring the feasibility and cost control of imported ingredients while maintaining a stable supply chain for consistent product quality. Guiji also pledges to localize its brand, aligning its advertising and social media promotion with local consumer preferences. Furthermore, the brand commits to adhering to local food regulations and hygiene standards to ensure product safety and legality.

Following its international expansion, Guiji will continue to uphold its core values of " small potato can lead to big changes." It will integrate the brand with local products, crafting products tailored to local market tastes, promoting organic farming, and reducing pesticide use. This approach aims to create a sustainable beverage ecosystem that benefits local farmers, Guiji's international franchisees, and consumers, promoting economic and environmental sustainability.

Guiji's debut in the Los Angeles market signifies a new beginning, paving the way for future international ventures. It underscores the brand's pursuit of taste and its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.

