Students Learn Generosity through Nationwide Food Drive

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young children in Primrose schools across the country are making a difference in their communities by participating in the annual Caring and Giving Food Drive. Throughout the year in their classrooms and with families at home, Primrose children learn and practice positive character traits through real-life experiences like the Caring and Giving Food Drive, so they grow into kind, compassionate adults.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9145457-primrose-schools-caring-and-giving-food-drive/

In fact, nearly three out of four (73%) parents of children ages five and younger believe some of the best learning opportunities can come from outside the classroom, and 75% said they want their children to learn the value of community service, according to a national study commissioned by Primrose Schools and conducted by OnePoll.

"Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society," said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. "At Primrose Schools, we believe even the youngest children can build character, ultimately making a great impact on their future happiness and success. Teaching children the value of giving without expectation, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of their early education."

Just in time for the season of giving each November, Primrose students join forces to collect nonperishable food donations for underserved children and families. Families of infants and toddlers are encouraged to bring in canned goods, while older children — preschool, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten — may do chores at home to earn the money to buy food items to donate. This helps them learn the joy of giving back firsthand as they practice compassion and generosity while developing math, planning and nutrition skills and making a real difference in their communities.

In 2022, Primrose schools collectively donated more than 350,000 nonperishable food items to food banks and shelters, surpassing 2021's total of 300,000.

"Research shows the first five years are crucial to a child's development," said Dr. Amy Jackson, chief early learning strategy officer at Primrose Schools. "Through real-life experiences like the Caring and Giving Food Drive, children learn that they can make a difference and that it feels good to help others."

For more information about how parents and children can start their own family food drive at home and make a positive impact in their communities, visit here.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

View original content:

SOURCE Primrose Schools