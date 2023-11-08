A powerful addition to its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Office 365, Salesforce, and more

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signeasy, a leading eSignature and contract workflow platform , today announced that it is integrating with the HubSpot CRM. For sales professionals across the globe using HubSpot as their go-to CRM, Signeasy will offer an intuitive and secure way to send, track, and manage all kinds of contracts, NDAs, agreements, and other supporting documents.

Signeasy launches eSignature add-on for HubSpot users (PRNewswire)

Signeasy launches eSignature integration for HubSpot CRM

Signeasy for HubSpot aims to simplify contracts and accelerate sales in SMB and mid-market companies. HubSpot, a global leader in CRM, paired with Signeasy's add-on, will not only accelerate contract closure rates but also improve team productivity, giving them an edge over teams stuck with paper-based contracts or complicated tools. The integration can help sales leaders scale operations, manage increased volume, boost team productivity, and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

"Signeasy's HubSpot add-on is a great choice for SMBs and mid-market companies looking to accelerate sales cycles. This integration fuses HubSpot's CRM prowess with Signeasy's contract workflow capabilities, helping sales leaders scale operations and delight customers—one contract at a time."

- Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot

Here are key benefits for sales teams that choose Signeasy's add-on for HubSpot:

Efficiency: Save time in contract preparation with reusable templates

Accuracy: Auto-fill contracts with HubSpot data

Visibility: Get real-time visibility into your contract's progress

Storage: Organize contracts within HubSpot for easy storage and retrieval

Security: Keep your contracts secure and eSignatures compliant

Engagement: Send automated reminders to your prospects and eliminate tedious follow-ups

Learn more about Signeasy for HubSpot here.

"Signeasy is thrilled to partner with HubSpot to serve businesses worldwide. We believe in keeping things easy, efficient, and secure, just like HubSpot, to empower sales teams. By integrating our eSignature and contract workflow platform with HubSpot, we not only accelerate contract closure rates but also champion technology, which is essential for growing sales teams to outpace and prosper."

- Sanjay Basavaraju, Chief Customer Officer at Signeasy

Signeasy integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace, Office 365, and Salesforce

HubSpot is Signeasy's latest integration for popular business tools. For Microsoft users, Signeasy offers integrations for Teams and Outlook and recently launched a powerful add-on for Microsoft SharePoint .

Google Workspace has named Signeasy a ' recommended app ' for 2022 and 2023. This second consecutive inclusion highlights Signeasy's performance and security capabilities in contrast to other players in the Marketplace. With over 500k installs, Signeasy's unified Google Workspace integration ensures a cohesive experience for users, allowing them to access and sign documents directly from Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets.

You can check out Signeasy's integrations here.

About Signeasy:

Signeasy is a leading eSignature and contract workflow platform to sign, send, and manage business contracts. 48,000 companies in over 100 countries use Signeasy to simplify paperwork and increase efficiency across departments like Sales, HR, Finance, Operations, etc. It provides features like document tracking, templates, in-depth usage analytics, multi-admin, and more, combined with industry-grade security and compliance. Signeasy is a recommended Google Workspace App for two consecutive years and integrates seamlessly with HubSpot, Office 365, and Salesforce. Signeasy is highly rated on customer satisfaction and product innovation by independent software review sites and industry analysts, and its mobile apps consistently rank among the top 100 business apps on App Stores.

To know more, visit www.signeasy.com .

