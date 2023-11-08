Introducing the First True Cloud Platform for Cyber Resilience in the Hybrid Enterprise: The Commvault Cloud, Powered by Metallic AI

Introducing the First True Cloud Platform for Cyber Resilience in the Hybrid Enterprise: The Commvault Cloud, Powered by Metallic AI

Brings together data protection, security, intelligence, and recovery on one platform

Offers AI capabilities to defeat cyber threats; includes integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Advances reliable recovery with industry's first cleanroom recovery service

Introduces four packaged bundles, including Platinum Resilience: a new standard in cyber resilience hosted in the cloud

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMMVAULT SHIFT -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI – a new, unique platform that is changing the game in how IT and security teams can radically improve cyber resilience in an era of non-stop ransomware and malicious cyberattacks.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

Commvault Cloud unifies all of the company's SaaS and software offerings on one platform, where visibility and control can be managed holistically via a single pane of glass. But Commvault Cloud goes much further. This new platform is purpose-built for cyber resilience, designed to enable users to predict threats faster, make clean recoveries, and accelerate threat response times – all at the lowest possible TCO. And, with Commvault Cloud's unique architecture, customers can secure and recover their data, across any workload, any infrastructure, and from any location to any location.

The need for modern cyber resilience has never been greater. If, for example, an organization is unable to recover from an attack in a matter of hours, that can directly impact brand reputations and customer loyalty. Yet, according to a recent IDC research study of more than 500 ITOps and SecOps respondents, 59% expect a cyber recovery to take days or weeks, which is unacceptable when trying to keep businesses up and running.1

"Achieving enterprise-grade cyber resilience is more than building taller walls or deeper moats. It requires a new approach that looks holistically across the entire landscape, from best-in-class data protection and security to AI-powered data intelligence and lightning-fast recovery," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "With these advanced capabilities and a rich and growing partner ecosystem, our unique and consolidated platform is the new standard in cyber resilience."

Advancing Cyber Resilience and Data Intelligence with AI and Commvault Cloud

Commvault is introducing innovations that can help customers realize the full benefits of AI and improve cyber resilience. And, unlike others that use AI to simply generate content, Commvault is using AI in a way that can help customers take action. Here is how it works.

With Commvault Cloud users will have access to Arlie – short for "Autonomous Resilience" – a new AI co-pilot that is at their beck and call 24/7 and can respond to inquiries in plain, simple language. But behind the scenes, a lot more is taking place. Arlie will interface with generative AI models that not only consolidate information and reports, but provide users with personalized actionable responses. For example, users may be able to use Arlie to verify or validate a clean point of recovery for critical systems, or generate requested code in seconds.

Arlie will integrate on the backend with Azure OpenAI Service. New AI-enabled capabilities that support this type of personal/human interaction within Commvault Cloud will include:

Active insights: Gives users real-time threat analysis and report summaries showing the latest information about their cyber resiliency health, removing the need to sift through filters and reports to prioritize the most pressing information.

Code assistance: Offers a "no-code" way to build an integration or code an action: users simply type a description of what they want to do, and the code assistant will generate the code on the spot.

Custom walk-throughs: Provides context-sensitive, guided product walk-throughs that make it easy for users to set-up, customize, and tune Commvault Cloud to their specifications. They simply ask "how to" questions and receive step-by-step documentation with annotated screenshots.

Root cause remediation: Constantly monitors the performance of Commvault Cloud using generative AI to find issues and offer real-time recommendations on how to optimize cyber resilience.

Commvault is also announcing AI and security advancements that are coded directly into Commvault Cloud and "show up" as intelligent insights baked into daily workflows. Capabilities that match this description include:

Advanced threat prediction: Utilizes real-time predictive threat analysis to find AI-driven ransomware, including detection of shape-shifting AI malware, before they impact customers' backups and ability to recover cleanly.

Cloudburst Recovery: Improves business continuity by utilizing infrastructure-as-code and cloud-scaling to automate rapid and frictionless recovery of data to any location. Users benefit from exceptional portability, as well as a low TCO as a result of the accelerated process.

"Organizations rely heavily on their digital data to keep the operations running efficiently and customer services functional. This is why ransomware is so disruptive," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC Security and Trust Group. "Whether on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid, the need for modern, AI-supported cyber resilience, such as Commvault's offering, are incredibly important for today's businesses."

Advancing Clean Recoveries with Commvault Cloud and Microsoft Azure

After a cyberattack, having a clean backup is critical, and so is having a clean location for recovery. That's why Commvault is announcing Cleanroom Recovery. With Commvault Cloud, and in collaboration with Microsoft Azure, customers can use this service to recover to a cleanroom in the cloud "at the ready," helping to ensure rapid, frictionless, and reliable recoveries. This offering is great for customers that want to conduct incident response testing on a routine basis.

Commvault Cloud Goes Platinum

Commvault is introducing Platinum Resilience, a fully managed service that provides unmatched protection, engagement, and responsiveness to cybersecurity threats and disaster situations. This service, which is being introduced to select customers as part of an early access preview program with full availability planned in early CY 2024, provides the following:

Everything from A-Z: Enterprise-grade backup and recovery, advanced AI driven automation, cyber deception, recovery testing and readiness checks, advanced reporting, security audits, custom telemetry, and so much more.

A dedicated, secured, isolated control plane: For powerful and comprehensive hybrid data protection and resilience, with the ease of use of the cloud.

A ransomware readiness and response team available 24x7: To optimize everything from setup to ongoing testing and validation to recovery upon a cyber event.

Commvault is so confident that Platinum Resilience offers the best in end-to-end cyber resilience, it comes with the Commvault Protection Warranty to give everyone from IT managers to board members piece of mind that recovery from an attack is guaranteed.

Customers wishing to be part of the early access program should click here. Commvault is also offering a variety of other packaged bundled solutions that provide exceptional choice based on the needs of the customer.

Ushering New Opportunities for Customers on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Commvault also announced today that customers can access the power of Commvault Cloud via private offers through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners. Through this integration, customers can now procure and provision tested Commvault solutions directly from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Commvault Cloud is also available on: Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Salesforce AppExchange.

Supporting Quotes: Partners

Dell Technologies: "The new API integration between Dell's industry-leading purpose-built backup appliances and Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, comes at a time of escalating threats and the need for rapid and comprehensive cyber resilience," said David Noy, Vice President, Product Management, Data Protection, Dell Technologies. "We believe this integration will simplify management, increase performance and efficiency, and provide seamless access to our unique cyber recovery vaults."

Fujitsu: "We are excited about the innovation Commvault is bringing to solve customers' cyber resilience challenges," said Christian Leutner, Head of European Platform Business, Fujitsu. "Their focus on security, data protection, AI and business continuity is perfectly aligned with our strategic focus at Fujitsu."

Hitachi Vantara: "Cyber resiliency in today's hybrid cloud environments is one of the most critical issues facing our customers," said Dan McConnell, SVP Product Management, Enterprise Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. "Today's announcement establishes Commvault as a leader in the space. Hitachi Vantara and Commvault are strategically aligned in helping customers address this issue."

HPE: "Data is the fuel of the AI era, and HPE is radically simplifying how our customers store, manage and protect it, so they can extract full value," said Kyle Fitze, Vice President for Partner Enabled and OEM Products, HPE Storage. "Building on our long-standing relationship and integrations with Commvault, we're thrilled to offer new Commvault Cloud capabilities to our joint customers as a complement to HPE technologies. The built-in security and AI capabilities will play a vital role in helping enterprises optimize and protect their data."

Microsoft: "Together, Microsoft and Commvault brought Cyber Resilience with the power of the Microsoft Cloud as a service to thousands of enterprises. Then, we added the power of air-gapped, immutable, and indelible storage in the cloud. Now we are building on that with Commvault's Cleanroom Recovery with Microsoft. It's designed to enable customers to confidently recover to Azure by providing a clean location and recovery environment – which is critical in the face of an attack," said Alvaro Celis, VP Solution Areas ISVs, Microsoft.

Oracle: "As enterprises face heightened cyber threats, the availability of Commvault's cyber resilience platform on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace can help customers keep their data protected, secure, and resilient," said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle.

Pure Storage: "Speed and scale are at the heart of Pure Storage's collaboration with Commvault and together we have a singular vision: to build massively scalable solutions that prioritize our customers' needs," said Mark Bridges, Head of Global Alliances, Pure Storage. "We are reinforcing our longstanding relationship to provide ultra-fast recovery at scale, empowering our customers to operate with confidence – especially in today's digital age where threats like ransomware are a constant."

VAST Data: "VAST Data is revolutionizing accelerated computing by delivering ground-breaking infrastructure that provides the performance, scale and simplicity required for managing today's most-demanding workloads – all at transformative economics," said George Axberg III, Vice President, Data Protection, VAST Data. "By combining Commvault's next-gen autonomous resilience capabilities with the VAST Data Platform, together we are advancing AI-powered-cyber resiliency for our joint customers, offering data protection, security against ransomware, and faster return to normal operations across core, edge, and cloud environments."

Supporting Quotes: Customers

American Pacific Mortgage: "Every security and IT leader is pressured to do more with less," said Michele Buschman, CIO, American Pacific Mortgage. "That's why I'm excited to see Commvault using AI to drive cyber recovery with the power CISOs require, and with the cloud simplicity, speed, and scale my team wants on a daily basis."

Persistent: "At Persistent, we know cyber resilience," said Rajiv Sodhi, Senior Vice President for Hyperscaler Business and Strategic Alliances, Persistent. "We proactively chose to become an early adopter of Commvault Cloud, enhancing our own security posture with fast recovery and AI capabilities. We are excited to now bring a new standard for cyber resilience to our clients through our partnership with Commvault."

Related Announcements and Availability

Today, Commvault also announced extensive integrations with leading security and AI partners that can help customers improve their security posture and get more value from their existing infrastructure. For more on that, please read this press release.

The following offerings are targeted for general availability by the end of the calendar year in tandem with Commvault's next software release: Unified management between the company's SaaS and software offerings on one platform with Commvault Cloud, Commvault's AI co-pilot Arlie, active insights, code assistance, custom walk-throughs, root cause remediation, advanced threat prediction, Cloudburst Recovery, and Cleanroom Recovery.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience. The company empowers customers to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyberattacks – keeping data safe and businesses resilient. The company's unique AI-powered platform combines best-in-class data protection, exceptional data security, advanced data intelligence, and lightning-fast recovery across any workload or cloud at the lowest TCO. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations and a vast partner ecosystem have relied on Commvault to reduce risks, improve governance, and do more with data.

1 Goodwin, P. (2023). The cyber-resilient organization: maximum preparedness with bulletproof recovery [White paper]. IDC. https://www.commvault.com/resources/idc-whitepaper-the-cyber-resilient-organization-maximum-preparedness-with-bulletproof-recovery

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commvault