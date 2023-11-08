CICB Awarded the 2023 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Secretary of Labor, Julie A. Su, recognized CICB as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award. CICB has earned the platinum award through recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans.

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized CICB as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. CICB is proud to have earned the highest award that is given, the Platinum Medallion Award. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program recognizing employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

CICB's logo includes their tagline, (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be a part of jobs for veterans and are excited to be acknowledged for our support."

"We applied for the HIRE Vets Medallion award to attract many more veterans that may be interested in joining our team educating individuals in the crane and lifting industry in safety awareness," said Christina Epperson, President & CEO of CICB. "Veterans are 1/3 of our team and growing. We are proud to be a part of jobs for veterans and are excited to be acknowledged for our support."

CICB joins other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who are committed to hiring veterans and ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

About CICB

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CICB is a veteran-owned company that provides world-class education, evaluation, and consultation for safe lifting operations. Companies that value eliminating incidents, reducing expenses, and OSHA compliance have relied on CICB's subject matter experts since 1969. Their dedication to lifting safety has earned the trust of clients across all 50 states, four continents, and every branch of the U.S. military. For additional information, please visit https://www.cicb.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit https://HIREVets.gov.

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

Media Contact

Venssen Soto

CICB

800-327-8031

Venssen.Soto@cicb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau LLC