37th Parallel Properties Named to Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Year

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties, a leading multifamily investment firm, was named to the Inc. 5000 List, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. with a three-year revenue growth rate of 75%. This is the sixth year they have been recognized for the award.

37th Parallel was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time in the last eight years. (PRNewswire)

"Only 2% of Inc. 5000 companies have made this prestigious list six times," said Chad Doty, Managing Partner of 37th Parallel Properties. "We are grateful to our growing family of investors, our amazing team, and our partners who made this accomplishment possible."

37th Parallel Properties provides multifamily investment services to high-net-worth investors, family offices, and institutions who want access to tax-advantaged, income-producing apartment investments in strong markets throughout the U.S. 37th Parallel's focus on strategically acquiring assets in the nation's leading growth markets, combined with sophisticated asset management, has resulted in a 100% profitable track record across over $1 billion in transactions.

"We have a dedicated team of industry experts focused on optimizing returns for our investors and driving portfolio growth," said Dan Chamberlain, Managing Partner of 37th Parallel Properties, "This recognition reflects their consistent effort leveraging over 100 years of combined multifamily experience."

About 37th Parallel Properties

37th Parallel Properties is a multifamily investment firm focused on owning and operating institutional-quality multifamily communities in the South and Southeast. Based in Richmond, VA and founded in 2008, 37th Parallel has transacted on 10,000 units representing over $1 billion in value, all while maintaining a 100% profitable track record for its family of high net worth, family office, and institutional investors.

To learn more, visit www.37parallel.com

ABOUT THE INC. 500|5000 LIST

Each year, Inc. and Inc.com celebrate the fastest-growing privately held companies in the nation. Companies are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period. The 2023 list assesses revenues from 2019-2022 to calculate overall growth.

Contact:

Kieran Donohue

804-729-9223

kdonohue@37parallel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 37th Parallel Properties