Swickard Auto Group Expands Presence in Hawaii with Mercedes-Benz Dealerships and State-of-the-Art Service Center

MAUI, Hawaii and HONOLULU and KONA, Hawaii , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swickard Auto Group is excited to share news of its entry into the Hawaiian automotive market with the acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Honolulu and Maui, and a modern service center in Kona, Hawaii. This move is a key part of Swickard's mission to deliver outstanding service and expand its presence in the automotive market.

The newly acquired Hawaii locations join Swickard Auto Group's collection of high-performing Mercedes-Benz stores, which also span across Alaska, California, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

Jeff Swickard, President of Swickard Auto Group, remarked on the personal significance of the Hawaii locations with dedicated hospitality, employee growth, and community involvement. Swickard aims to bring its well-known service hospitality to the Hawaiian community through the Honolulu and Maui dealerships, offering a full range of luxurious Mercedes-Benz vehicles renowned for their safety and innovation.

Additionally, the acquisition includes high-tech service centers in Honolulu, Maui and Kona, equipped with advanced technology and skilled technicians to offer top-tier maintenance and repair services for our customers.

Fletcher Jones, Chief Operating Officer of The Fletcher Jones Group, conveyed his pleasure with the successful acquisition. He praised the shared values of Swickard Auto Group and the seamless nature of the acquisition process. Jones is confident that this transition will secure a bright future for the employees under the new leadership of Swickard Auto Group.

Swickard's acquisition also incorporates Commercial Vehicles and Sprinter of Honolulu and Maui, in addition to Commercial Vehicles and Sprinter at the Kona Service Center, broadening its offerings to include the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter series, celebrated for its versatility and reliability. This expansion is part of Swickard's ongoing effort to deliver comprehensive automotive services, now including specialized options for the commercial and passenger van segments in Hawaii.

The Swickard Auto Group team is excited to engage with the vibrant and diverse communities in Maui, Honolulu, and Kona. Now with 49 franchises Swickard will serve customers from the majestic mountains of Anchorage Alaska to the scenic shores of Hawaii.

