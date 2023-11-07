RSNA 2023 SPOTLIGHT: SECTRA EMPOWERS IMPROVED WORK-LIFE BALANCE FOR RADIOLOGISTS

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting (RSNA), international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will showcase its latest developments to make workflows even more efficient, regardless of reading location. Increased productivity and workplace flexibility help radiologists keep work and life in balance.

Sectra's radiology solution (PRNewswire)

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, says, "Radiologists today face increasing workloads and the risk of burnout. While we may be unable to decrease the number of imaging studies or increase the number of radiologists, our technology can enhance workflow efficiency and improve work-life balance.

She continues, "We recognize a need for enhanced productivity, regardless of reading location. We aim to address this and other important topics through discussions and live demos at this year's RSNA, with the goal of relieving some of radiologists' burdens."

In booth #8113, Sectra will showcase the complete enterprise imaging portfolio comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopaedics, and ophthalmology), with its VNA and Best in KLAS PACS at its core—all delivered as a cloud service.

Selected highlights and news featured at Sectra's booth #8113 at RSNA

The latest features of the diagnostic application, Sectra IDS7, enhance the visualization of current and prior studies, increasing productivity for radiologists.

Bridge the gap between research and clinical application with Sectra One Research—a tailored Sectra PACS for research as well as tools for data anonymization, export, and import.

The new SaaS solution, Sectra Forms, helps users create, collaborate, and share templates, enabling structured reporting workflows.

Bring AI to clinical practice with seamless integration of AI applications into radiology workflows. Sectra Amplifier Services offers contracting, selected applications, upgrades, support, and an open approach to integration. Explore 30+ deeply integrated AI applications from various vendors that help reduce the burden on radiologists.

Enhance image sharing and discussions with referring physicians through the zero-footprint web viewer, Sectra UniView. It displays rich reports with links to images, image collages, and one-click access to priors and results.

Sectra One Cloud, an enterprise imaging service, increases efficiency for radiologists by providing faster access to the latest features and functionality while ensuring instant image access from any location.

Sectra's MSK toolbox saves time while ensuring consistency with the latest additions—a LAT foot guide complemented with an AP guide, measurements for 3D ratio and curved distances, and more. Additionally, the recently released Sectra IMA, is designed to help orthopaedists determine whether an implant is loose and needs revision.

Enhance education by providing a safe environment for radiology and other image-based medical training with Sectra Education Portal. The solution boasts ready-to-use learning content, thousands of representations of clinical cases, and Sectra's complete diagnostic toolbox.

New episode of Sectra's podcast: The power of remote reading—why radiologists should never settle for less

In the latest episode of Let's Talk Enterprise Imaging, Dr. Gloria Hwang, a Clinical Professor of Radiology at Stanford University, offers valuable insights into Stanford's remote reading program, emphasizing how a high-performing PACS and innovative tools have seamlessly connected radiologists and healthcare professionals, even when miles apart. Listen now>>

Book your meeting with Sectra at RSNA 2023

Visit booth #8113, North Hall Level 3, to experience Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering. Discuss the latest developments and ongoing projects with over 80 solution specialists, product experts, and executives from Sectra. Pre-schedule a demo/meeting with Sectra at RSNA 2023>>

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.



Renee Stacey, Vice President Marketing

Sectra, Inc.

renee.stacey@sectra.com

+1 647 924 3949

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO

Sectra AB

torbjorn.kronander@sectra.se

+46 705 23 5227

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268864/Sectra_Radiology.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998487/Sectra_Logo.jpg

Sectra Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sectra, Inc