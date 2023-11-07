Global eTraining Unveils Ground-breaking AI-Powered Course Creation for AEC Professionals

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global eTraining , a pioneering force in online education for the architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing industries, is proud to announce a game-changing advancement – the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the custom course building solution, The Generator .

Global eTraining Logo (CNW Group/Global eTraining) (PRNewswire)

As part of Global eTraining's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, the new AI-powered course creation feature is set to redefine how professionals build and engage with training content. This transformative capability allows teams to effortlessly generate customized courses tailored to their specific needs, all within seconds.

Key Features:

Global eTraining's AI-powered course creation tool provides unparalleled flexibility and convenience, empowering users to build completely custom content quickly.

Choose a Topic: Users can choose a topic or subject of interest, being as specific as they wish.

Adjust Preferences: Set how simple or advanced the course should be, and determine the desired duration.

Select the Language: Tailor the language of the course to cater to your specific needs.

Preview Table of Contents: AI swiftly generates a comprehensive table of contents, allowing users to preview and edit before finalizing the course.

Instantly Generate Courses: With a simple click, users can generate a course, complete with lectures, topics, slides, text and audio, all seamlessly incorporated.

Edit and Expand: Users can modify topics and slide titles, and even utilize AI to add new content to further enrich the course.

Pause and Revisit: AI remembers the context of the course, allowing users to return and edit content at any time, building upon the existing structure.

The traditional challenges of custom content building, such as formulating a comprehensive table of contents, crafting engaging content and ensuring seamless integration of multimedia elements, are now a thing of the past. With Global eTraining's AI-powered course creation and auto-narration , what previously took hours or even days can now be accomplished in mere seconds.

Steve Wenzel , CTO of Global eTraining , shared his excitement about the innovation:

"The introduction of our AI-powered course creation solutions marks a pivotal moment in the AEC industry.

We understand that the most significant hurdle in course development is getting started. With this ground-breaking new feature, we've eradicated this barrier, streamlining the path towards comprehensive company and project-specific training."

This advancement is a testament to Global eTraining's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower AEC professionals to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

The AI-powered course creation feature is now live and available for an early bird fee to Global eTraining clients with a license of The Generator course authoring technology.

To GeT started, set up a one-on-one meeting , access a complete overview and demo via on-demand webinar or find us at Autodesk University booth #762.

About Global eTraining

Architects, engineers, construction and manufacturing firms use Global eTraining to create and share custom workflows, stay on the cutting edge of AEC industry trends, and boost overall efficiency and profitability.

With BIM-relevant courses , a project-specific course builder , and tracking and reporting to maximize your team's ROI – this is the most effective training solution for the most effective BIM teams.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global eTraining