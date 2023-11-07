Paul Teutul Jr. Unveils "The Spirit of an American Collector" Masterpiece at Fall Carlisle Collector Car Show

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Collectors Insurance (ACI), a trusted provider of classic and collector car insurance solutions for over 47 years, proudly collaborated with Paul Teutul Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of American Chopper, for a one-of-a-kind classic car build. Together, they unveiled an awe-inspiring 1939 Lincoln Zephyr three-window coupe at the Fall Carlisle Auctions on September 30th — an event hosted by the prestigious Carlisle Events. This remarkable masterpiece seamlessly integrates the classic elegance of the coach-built era with the innovative spirit of the present, embodying the very essence of preserving automotive heritage while inspiring the future of collector cars.

American Collectors Insurance partners with Paul Teutul Jr. to reveal 1939 Lincoln Zephyr three-window coupe — displaying standout features such as ingenious metalwork on a fender redesign, suicide doors, a streamlined speed fin and an air ride suspension. (PRNewswire)

American Collectors Insurance teams up with Paul Jr. Designs to unveil "The Spirit of an American Collector" Campaign

"This project is a testament to the enduring spirit of American craftsmanship and creativity," said Paul Teutul Jr. "In partnership with American Collectors Insurance, we wanted to celebrate the rich history of classic automobiles while infusing them with elegance and innovation — delivering a memorable car build that appeals to collectors and enthusiasts alike."

Renowned for his innovative motorcycle designs displayed on the critically acclaimed Discovery Channel series, Paul Teutul Jr. embarked on a creative collaboration with ACI to restore and personalize a unique, pre-war classic vehicle. Their shared passion for preserving and appreciating automotive history and design shines through in every detail of "The Spirit of an American Collector" build.

One of the standout features of this automotive work of art is the ingenious metalwork on a fender redesign, enhancing the already graceful and flowing lines of the 1939 Lincoln Zephyr. Teutul's artistic vision brings forth an elegant twist, seamlessly incorporating design elements such as suicide doors, a streamlined speed fin, and an air ride suspension — all of which adds a unique flair while preserving the timeless elegance of the original design.

"This remarkable endeavor not only spotlights the extraordinary talent and craftsmanship of Paul Teutul Jr., but also heralds a new chapter in his legacy — transcending beyond iconic, custom motorcycle designs into the realm of designing awe-inspiring automobiles," said Paul Choi, President of American Collectors Insurance. "This one-of-a-kind creation brings to life Paul Jr's heartfelt passion for Lincoln Zephyrs, paying tribute to the timeless elegance of the classic coach-build designs of the pre-war era."

The goal of this partnership between American Collectors Insurance and Paul Teutul Jr. is to educate and grow the collector car community by increasing the appreciation for vintage automobiles among collector car enthusiasts. The unveiling of this custom automobile at the Fall Carlisle Auctions was not only a visual spectacle but a significant educational and community-building event. It captivated the attention of collectors, automotive enthusiasts, and fans of Paul Teutul Jr. alike — illustrating the unifying power of the appreciation for automotive details and artistic craftmanship.

For more information about Paul Teutul Jr.'s "The Spirit of an American Collector" build and reveal, please visit americancollectors.com.

About American Collectors Insurance

For more than 47 years, American Collectors Insurance (ACI) has been the #1 rated provider of collector and classic car insurance. With a deep appreciation for collector cars, the company offers specialized coverage to protect these prized collectibles. ACI is committed to supporting and growing the collector car community while preserving automotive history. For more information, visit americancollectors.com.

About Paul Teutul Jr.

Renowned motorcycle master, Paul Teutul Jr., has been shaping metal since age 12. Best known as the mastermind behind iconic motorcycles featured on Discovery Channel's hit show, American Chopper, Paul Jr. initially co-founded Orange County Choppers. Since then, he has embarked on his creative journey at Paul Jr. Designs, a company founded in 2010. Here, he expands his imaginative horizons, pushing the boundaries of design well beyond motorcycles, demonstrating his unyielding passion for crafting the extraordinary. For more information, visit pauljrdesigns.com.

Media Contact:

Krystal Shannon, Senior Director of Marketing

American Collectors Insurance

Krystal.S@AmericanCollectors.com

856-382-2536 x2536

Paul Teutul Jr. of American Chopper reveals 1939 Lincoln Zephyr at Fall Carlisle Auctions (PRNewswire)

“The Spirit of an American Collector” collaboration between Paul Teutul Jr. and American Collectors Insurance showcases the passion for preserving classic automobiles and their enduring beauty. (PRNewswire)

American Collectors Insurance logo (PRNewsfoto/American Collectors Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Collectors Insurance