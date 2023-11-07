AdamEve.com, the Nation's Leading Source for Sex, Dating, and Relationship Advice, Reveals a Connection Between Mental Health and Intimacy

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where mental well-being plays a key role in a person's overall health, AdamEve.com, the nation's largest and most trusted resource for sex, dating, and relationship advice, highlights the mental health benefits associated with regular solo or partnered sexual activity.

This became even more evident during the recent pandemic when the online retailer saw record-breaking sales. Around that same time, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was conducting a study which supports what the company has asserted for decades – regular sexual activity plays a protective role in not only maintaining, but significantly improving mental health.

On the heels of that study, AdamEve.com's resident intimacy expert and therapist, Dr. Jenni Skyler, highlights some of the mental health benefits associated with regular sexual activity.

Stress Reduction: Engaging in sexual activity triggers the release of endorphins, which act as natural stress-relievers. This can lead to reduced anxiety and improved overall mental well-being. Enhanced Mood: Regular sexual activity has been linked to increased levels of oxytocin and serotonin, both of which are associated with elevated mood and decreased symptoms of depression. Better Sleep: The physical and emotional relaxation that accompanies sexual intimacy can contribute to improved sleep quality, which is essential for mental health. Boosted Self-Esteem: A fulfilling sex life can enhance self-esteem and self-worth, leading to increased confidence and improved mental health. Stronger Emotional Bonding: Intimacy fosters emotional connection, improving relationships and helping individuals feel more supported and mentally stable.

As part of their continued commitment to emotional well-being and overall mental health, AdamEve.com is pleased to offer a special promo code leading up to Veterans Day and throughout the month of November. Customers may use the code "FREEDOM," which will provide a 50% discount on almost any one item, in addition to free shipping. That discount is available to any veteran or person seeking to improve their mental well-being through products featured on AdamEve.com.

"At AdamEve.com, we have always believed in promoting healthy relationships. We're excited to highlight this research and provide a discount for veterans and those close to them. It's our way of demonstrating gratitude for their sacrifice while, at the same time, underscoring the importance of their mental well-being," said Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT and CST is an AASECT certified sex therapist, sexologist and licensed marriage and family therapist for AdamEve.com.

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at AdamEve.com.

