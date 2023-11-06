UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES PITAVASTATIN TABLETS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Pitavastatin Tablets in 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg strengths. The Pitavastatin Tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $302 million for the 12 months ending August 2023 according to IQVIA. Pitavastatin Tablets are an AB-rated, generic equivalent to the brand product, LIVALO® (pitavastatin) tablets.*

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd.'s (Sawai) company, Sawai USA, Inc. holds the ANDA for Pitavastatin tablets. This marks Sawai's first Paragraph IV product to be launched in the United States market. Upsher-Smith will distribute the product in the U.S.

Product Information

Product Strength NDC # Package Size Pitavastatin Tablets 1 mg 0832-6048-90 90-count bottle Pitavastatin Tablets 2 mg 0832-6049-90 90-count bottle Pitavastatin Tablets 4 mg 0832-6050-90 90-count bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Pitavastatin Tablets here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch .

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com .

*LIVALO is a registered trademark of the Kowa group of companies.

