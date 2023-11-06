DICK'S Sporting Goods Partners with Kelsey Plum for "Holiday Shopping Sprint"

One lucky athlete will win a shopping spree with 2-Time WNBA Champion and Gold Medalist

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced its latest holiday program, designed to help one winner cross everything off their holiday shopping list. The "Holiday Shopping Sprint" offers the chance at an in-person shopping spree led by 2-Time WNBA Champion and Gold Medalist Kelsey Plum.

"The Holiday Shopping Sprint celebrates those who go to great lengths to get the perfect gift for everyone on their list," said Emily Silver, chief marketing officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We are thrilled WNBA superstar Kelsey Plum will lend her agility and speed for an epic shopping spree to help one lucky winner find the best apparel, footwear, sports and fitness gifts for their loved ones this holiday season."

Starting today, athletes can enter to win the Holiday Shopping Sprint by heading to https://dicksholidayshoppingsprint.com, where they will input their information along with the #1 gift on their holiday list. One grand prize winner will enjoy a personal shopping experience at a DICK'S Sporting Goods, accompanied by Plum. The winner will curate a dream holiday gift list as they walk through the store with Plum, who will then have three minutes to fill a shopping cart with as many items from the list as possible.

Second and third place winners will receive $500 and $250 DICK'S Sporting Goods gift cards, respectively, to help them complete their holiday shopping list.

"I'm thrilled to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods this holiday season," said Kelsey Plum. "I can't wait to speed through the store and help the lucky winner cross everything off their list."

Entrants must be 18+ and based in the United States. The entry period ends on November 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST and the random drawing will take place on November 15, 2023. All rules and regulations can be found at: https://dicksholidayshoppingsprint.com.

