Bluebird Hardwater Expands into Tennessee

Patent-Pending, Innovative Canned Spirit, Bluebird Hardwater Now Available Throughout the State of Tennessee

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Hardwater, a groundbreaking canned spirit, has officially launched statewide in Tennessee. It is now available throughout the state, with a significant presence in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville. Bluebird Hardwater has witnessed remarkable growth since its initial launch in February 2023.

With this expansion into Tennessee, Bluebird Hardwater is now accessible in three states: Tennessee, Florida, and New York. The company has a strategic plan for nationwide distribution in 2024.

"What began as a personal quest to find an alcoholic option that resonated with an active lifestyle has evolved into a brand-new, clean solution for adults who wish to imbibe without the added carbonation, sugar, and additives typically associated with alcoholic beverages," said CEO and founder Will Blum.

Bluebird Hardwater is composed of only two ingredients: ultra-purified water and premium spirits. It is available in three variants: Whiskey, Vodka, or Tequila. The patent-pending formula contains zero carbonation, preservatives, added sugars, or chemicals. It offers a solution for those seeking a drink that doesn't induce discomfort or bloating, as is often the case with light beer or seltzers. It caters to those who desire a clean, chemical-free drink. This brand ultimately provides consumers with a beverage that retains all the benefits of alcohol consumption without the drawbacks.

Bluebird Hardwater officially launched in February 2023 in New York and Florida. They have established over 850 accounts and have secured deals with Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and most recently, the grocery store chain Winn Dixie. The business has reported robust sales in high-velocity chains, averaging 12 cases per month per store.

The brand has secured its new distribution deal through Tennessee Crown. Blum shared, "Tennessee Crown is a great statewide distributor, and we are thrilled to enter such a thriving market and introduce Hardwater to consumers in and around the state."

The trio of canned beverages is available in four-packs and can be purchased at select liquor stores throughout the state. Inquire at your local liquor store for Bluebird today. For more about Bluebird, visit, https://www.bluebirdhardwater.com/ .

Bluebird Hardwater is the first and only alcohol company to combine premium spirits with ultra-purified water at an ABV (alcohol by volume) of just 4%. Containing two simple quality ingredients, unmistakably premium spirits and ultra-purified still water, Bluebird Hardwater is offered in three different options, including VODKA + WATER, TEQUILA + WATER, and WHISKEY + WATER. Bluebird Hardwater prioritizes a light, clean, and high-quality beverage while ditching the carbonation, preservatives, sugars, and artificial sweeteners ingredients. Bluebird Hardwater is based in Jacksonville Beach, FL.

