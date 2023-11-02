Sandhills Global Announces RVUniverse Magazine Will Move to Weekly Print Schedule

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVUniverse, the premier marketplace for motorhomes, fifth-wheel trailers, truck campers, pop-up trailers, and toy haulers, will begin printing its two RVUniverse magazine regional editions on a weekly basis to meet increasing customer demand. Prior to that, the editions each printed on a biweekly schedule.

Since Sandhills Global launched the brand in 2018, RVUniverse has seen rapid growth. The move to weekly distribution will mark the latest expansion for the brand, which introduced regional editions targeting the Eastern and Western United States in 2022. The magazine, distributed to RV resorts, campgrounds, truck stops, and service stations across the country, is filled with advertisements featuring color photos, specs, and other pertinent information on new and used RVs for sale at dealerships nationwide.

All RVs listed for sale in the RVUniverse magazine also appear online at RVUniverse.com. RV shoppers can browse the mobile-friendly website and the mobile app for iOS and Android. Buyers can view for-sale listings, auctions, and auction results, or search by keyword, category, make and model, and more.

"We're excited to increase the exposure for our customers by moving to printing RVUniverse weekly," says RVUniverse Sales Manager Jason Kassmeier. "The combination of web (RVUniverse.com) and a now weekly printed magazine helps aid in driving more sales and results to our customers. With RVUniverse now printing weekly, it aligns us with our sister products: Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, Tractor House and MarketBook Canada."

