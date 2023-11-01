WeTrade Group Inc.'s new management takes office and will hold a China New Business Launch Conference

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the company will hold a kickoff meeting for China's new business launch in Beijing on November 6th, officially launching the Yuetao Haowu Mini program.

Yuetao Haowu is a high-quality discount shopping platform for the Consumer-end (the "C-end"), which allows consumers to achieve a new model of saving money and making money through membership. Additionally, consumers can earn points during shopping and redeem them for a wide variety of products.

The launch of the Yuetao Haowu mini program will be a major business event after the replacement of the board of directors by WeTrade.

On September 22, 2023, the new board of directors of the Company, consisting of Zheng Dai,Xianzhi Liu,Daxue Li,Lihui Zhang and Ting Li appointed Lina Jiang as the new CEO and Xiaodong An as the new acting CFO.

The new board members have rich experiences in the internet industry, mostly from Chinese internet companies such as Qunar(QUNR.US), Didi(DIDI.US),etc.

At the same time, on September 28, 2023, a derivative lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming against Biming Guo, Ning Qin, Yuxing Ye, Hechun Wei, Kean Tat Che, and Annie Huang (the "Named Defendants") by certain shareholders (the "Majority Shareholders").

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay ,Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content:

SOURCE WeTrade Group INC