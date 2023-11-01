Royal Canin Teams Up with Greater Good Charities and Cat Advocate Hannah Shaw to Celebrate National Shelter Appreciation Week

Contest now open via 'Enter Your Shelter' entry form through Wednesday, November 8, 2023

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin U.S., a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, is partnering with Greater Good Charities and Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw to celebrate National Shelter Appreciation Week. Starting today, individuals can submit their local shelter for the chance to win a $1,000 grant, courtesy of Royal Canin; 20 shelters will benefit from this initiative.

"The work done at shelters can make such a positive impact on local communities, but they are often under-resourced and tasked with complex nutritional and logistical challenges as they support the pets in their care," said Amanda Hilton, North America Marketing Director, Royal Canin Professional Division. "We are excited to use National Shelter Appreciation Week as a chance to shine a light on the amazing work done at shelters across the country and are thrilled to give pet owners the chance to highlight the good work done in their local shelter."

People interested in submitting their local shelter for a chance to win can complete the 'Enter Your Shelter' entry form at https://greatergood.org/royal-canin-shelter-contest and share why your shelter deserves a $1,000 grant. To be eligible to win, entrants must be at least 18 years of age as of November 1, 2023. There is a limit of one (1) Entry per email address during the submission period. All entry forms must be completed in its entirety, including shelter information, address and contact information.*

"Greater Good Charities is dedicated to addressing unmet needs for pets, which is why we are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Canin to celebrate National Shelter Appreciation Week," said Liz Baker, CEO, Greater Good Charities. "We are eager to see the submissions and are looking forward to rewarding shelters for their work and commitment to their communities."

In addition to the $20,000 in donations to shelters, Royal Canin has also donated $30,000 to GOODS, a program of Greater Good Charities that distributes food, essential supplies, clothing, housewares, toys, and more to pets and people in need. Greater Good Charities is a global nonprofit that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good.

Submissions are open through November 8, 2023, and winners will be announced on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The mission shelters have is critical in supporting pets in need and Royal Canin is thrilled to recognize the incredible work they do for pets each and every day. To learn more about Greater Good Charities, please visit https://greatergood.org.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin - Home | Facebook.

Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

