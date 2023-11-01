Cambria Hotels Furthers Nationwide Expansion with Openings in Sought-After Markets

New, upscale leadership set to harness segment growth and take to greater heights

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), the challenger in the upscale segment, continues its growth, opening two Cambria Hotels in popular destinations this past October, and breaking ground on two others. The newly opened properties, located in Austin, TX, and Lake Placid, NY, join a collection of more than 60 open Cambria Hotels located around the country and an upscale portfolio of eight brands, including Radisson Blu, the Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson and Radisson Individuals with hotels around the world.

Choice Hotels recently hired Indy Adenaw as senior vice president and general manager, upscale brands to grow Choice's upscale portfolio of eight brands. Indy is a hospitality industry veteran who has both led the turnaround of, and the launch of, several well-known hotel brands. Joining Indy in helping to strengthen the brands for consumers and developers alike is Alexandra Coleman, vice president, upscale brand management, and Patrick Curran, director of food & beverage, upscale brands. Senior vice president, upscale development, Mark Shalala continues to lead development across the segment and is joined by Marissa Ballan, Choice's new head of development for the Radisson Blu brand.

"I'm excited for the future of Choice's upscale segment," said Indy Adenaw. "We're opening world-class hotels, providing owners and operators with our best-in-class franchisee-facing technology platforms, are reinvigorating our Choice Privileges loyalty program. We have a dedicated, strong team of professionals working to grow the performance of our hotels across the segment."

The recent additions to the Cambria Hotels portfolio join four other properties previously opened this year and add to the 14% growth the brand has seen this year. The new destinations include:

Cambria Hotels broke ground on two additional properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in October 2023; the Cambria Hotel Fort Worth and the Cambria Hotel Northlake. Both are expected to open in Summer 2025, adding to Cambria Hotels' growing lineup of 8 Lone Star State properties.

"Cambria Hotels are award-winning – having been recognized as the top upscale brand in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study," said Mark Shalala. "Cambria owners and developers are providing a superior product for guests, and this continued expansion for the brand should signal Choice accelerating into a new level of competition within the upscale segment. We look forward to providing even more top-notch lodging options for guests to enhance their travel adventures."

These new properties, along with those across the entire upscale segment are connected by the award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges. Through the program, members can earn and redeem points at over 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands with locations in 46 countries and territories. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, cardholders can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases including gas and groceries.

Choice knows that while its franchisees are in business for themselves, they are never by themselves, with the operations and management systems and tools they provide. All owners and operators have access to Choice's suite of proprietary, cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with profitability tools including G3, a revenue management resource to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Cambria properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting spaces, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with more than 60 hotels open in locations like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix. Cambria was ranked #1 in the upscale segment in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has approximately 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

