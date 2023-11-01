ANIAI'S AI-POWERED HAMBURGER COOKING ROBOTS EXPAND INTO NORTH AMERICA

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniai, a rapidly growing robotics company and a global leader in innovative kitchen solutions, has unveiled its strategic plans for North America, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy. As a key component of this strategy, the South Korean company has recently established its headquarters in New York City, added a pivotal member to its leadership team, and is gearing up to hire top talent to support its North American expansion.

Aniai's burger cooking robot Alpha Grill (PRNewswire)

Aniai's flagship product Alpha Grill leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to automate the hamburger patty cooking process, enhancing efficiency and consistency in restaurant kitchens. Aniai is currently conducting pilot tests in collaboration with several significant North American enterprise hamburger brands and anticipates implementation at multiple locations over the next six to twelve months.

To lead its North American expansion, Aniai has brought Eric Hansen on board, an experienced sales leader and veteran of the restaurant technology industry, as the Head of Sales. With over a decade of experience in business development and senior leadership roles at companies such as Uber Eats and Groupon, Hansen is committed to building relationships with restaurant brands and driving Aniai's growth in the region.

"Eric shares the same passion for the restaurant industry and technology as I do. I'm thrilled to welcome him to Aniai," said Gunpil Hwang, CEO of Aniai. "Breaking into the North American market is a significant milestone for our company, and Eric's proven track record in working with restaurant brands, along with his expertise in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, makes him a valuable asset to our company."

Alpha Grill is designed to empower restaurant staff to focus on crafting high-quality burgers and enhance the dining experience by automating numerous repetitive tasks, including grill cleaning and cook time management. This automated grill features a rapid cooking system with a double-sided grill, simultaneously preparing up to eight hamburger patties at a time, or 200 patties per hour, and it includes a self-cleaning function. An advanced monitoring system powered by AI, equipped with cameras and sensors, provides real time tracking of patty temperatures and quality.

About Aniai

Established in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, Aniai is an esteemed member of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Globa Centre). As a global innovator in automation and AI solutions for the foodservice industry, the company has received recognition for its innovative robotics solutions. In 2023, Aniai proudly received the 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award at the National Restaurant Association Show, and it has secured a significant $3 million seed round investment from esteemed partners, Capstone Partners and Lotte Ventures, demonstrating confidence in company's pioneering vision.

In South Korea, Aniai's Alpha Grill is already a leader in the robotic kitchen space, in use at popular and trendy hamburger chains including Downtowner, BAS BURGER and THE100.

For more Information, please visit our website: www.aniai.ai

