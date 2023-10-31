Technicolor Creative Studios selects Cognizant as its IT & Digital Transformation Partner

5-year contract will see Cognizant support IT services for Technicolor Creative Studios' globally distributed workforce

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technicolor Creative Studios has selected Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) as its global IT & Digital Transformation partner. Under the 5-year agreement, Cognizant will provide an end-to-end managed service for Technicolor Creative Studios' users, applications, and infrastructure. The solution caters to the dual mandate of rapidly establishing a managed service for the support of Technicolor Creative Studio's corporate applications, while at the same time providing high quality by adopting best practice operating models and processes right from the start.

Cognizant's approach will consist of an integrated operating model covering service desk, end user services, application services, infrastructure, network, and platform services. These are underpinned by integrated governance and cross functional services with an automation first and a continuous improvement approach. The operating model is designed to scale vertically and horizontally to accommodate changes in services and volumes, as the needs of Technicolor Creative Studios' business evolves over the term of the engagement.

With more than 100 years of experience in entertainment innovation, Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company with award-winning teams of artists and technologists who provide premium VFX services to the global entertainment, media, and advertising industries. As part of its transformation, the company is exploring technology that allows Technicolor Creative Studios to remain at the cutting edge of visual experiences be it 3D Mapping Projections, Ambient Interactivity, Augmented and Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. Transforming Technicolor Creative Studios from visual effects to visual experiences via investment in people and technology, partnerships across the creative services ecosystems.

Technicolor SA, in early 2022 decided to continue its evolution into two industry-leading, independent listed companies, each with the ability to pursue its own strategic agenda and unleash value potential. Post the spinoff in late 2022, Technicolor Creative Studio's IT Operations has been serviced under a Transfer Service Agreement. To become an independent entity, Technicolor Creative Studios undertook a separation of IT systems and needed to create its own IT organization to support both the Enterprise IT and Creative Production Network. The company then began its search for a global supplier who could help Technicolor Creative Studios transform its IT operations to meet the ever-changing demands of the media and entertainment landscape.

"We are proud to be selected by Technicolor Creative Studios as their strategic IT partner," said Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant. "This collaboration is a testament to Cognizant's strong focus on the media and entertainment sector. The creative industry is already at the forefront of adopting new technologies and this trend is expected to evolve rapidly with technology becoming a copilot for creative artists to further enhance their imagination to produce the best content for their customers. Cognizant will help Technicolor Creative Studios transform its IT estate and provide a leading user experience to its creative minds globally."

"We selected Cognizant as it was important to team up with someone who understands our industry and comes with the right mindset to collaborate on a challenging transformation towards mutual success. As we transform Technicolor Creative Studios to be best positioned to produce outstanding content for our clients, it is important we advance our IT estate to provide the best tools and experience to our staff, which we look forward to achieving in collaboration with Cognizant," said Praveen Vadlamani, SVP Infrastructure & Technology, at Technicolor Creative Studios.

About Technicolor Creative Studios

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.

Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

