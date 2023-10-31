Ellig Group Acquires Maggie Wilderotter's Corporate Director Academy

800 potential board directors have received their Certification from the Academy

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellig Group announced today that they will acquire Maggie Wilderotter's Corporate Director Academy, a highly regarded, tailored training program for those aspiring to corporate boardroom service. The boardroom bootcamp will continue to be based on Wilderotter's wisdom gained from her career service on over 50 boards coupled with the Ellig Group's extensive experience placing corporate board directors. Ellig's inaugural program will be held on November 6-7, 2023 in New York City.

"I didn't want to just talk about board diversity, I wanted to do something about it," says Maggie Wilderotter, the former Fortune 500 CEO, current corporate director, and champion of gender balance in the boardroom. "I always had one hand out front pushing myself forward and the other hand behind me pulling another woman along with me. That's how my bootcamps got started; I could scale the momentum. I can think of no better steward to take the reins going forward than Janice Ellig."

"Maggie understood that we aren't going to achieve board gender parity overnight," said Janice Ellig. "With diversity at the forefront – she started this bootcamp to build the pipeline of new directors for generations to come. She has demonstrated that companies get better outcomes when their boards are a reflection of their company, employees, customers, communities and investors."

Eight hundred participants have attended the Academy since Wilderotter debuted the program in 2019. The program is designed to examine the responsibilities it takes to be a great corporate board member, including the time and accountability required. It not only educates and certifies women, men, and underrepresented groups about corporate board service, but also helps them maximize their networks and connections to board opportunities so they can be focused, intentional, and highly effective directors.

Says Ellig: "The percentage of women on boards of companies was 16.7% in 2011, when as president of the Women's Forum of New York we launched the Breakfast of Corporate Champions to honor those companies that exceeded 20%. Today, the percentage of women on S&P 500 boards is 33%. The continuing challenge remains creating a steady pipeline of exceptionally qualified women and members of underrepresented groups to fill board seats. This is our mission, which is aligned with the extraordinary impact Maggie has made. The opportunity to continue her work with The Corporate Director Academy is a perfect next step and it fits with Ellig Group's six-month Board Readiness Coaching Program."

The bootcamp is an intimate gathering of no more than 30 participants per program. It begins with a fireside chat over dinner, and is followed by a day-long series of sessions on boards, their structures, pathways to the boardroom, and the dos and don'ts that make exceptional directors. The program concludes with a panel discussion of highly experienced corporate board directors. Each participant will receive a certificate of completion, a review of their biography, a personalized plan of action and be listed with Equilar, a strategic partner, as individuals for board consideration.

About Ellig Group

Tracing its lineage to the 1977 founding of legacy firm Gould McCoy Chadick, today Ellig Group is a female-owned and led search firm that has a long-standing reputation for advancing women and underrepresented groups. It is recognized for its high-touch search process, exceptional professional network, and significant track record for over two decades of driving parity in the C-suite and boardroom . Learn more at http://www.elliggroup.com/board-academy-bootcamp .

