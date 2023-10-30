WiMi Developed Brain-Computer Interface-Based Assembly and Manipulation using Hand-Guiding

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that a breakthrough solution for assembly and manipulation using hand-guiding based on brain-computer interface has been developed, opening up a new perspective in the field of production.

Traditional production processes often require a great deal of physical effort and energy from operators, especially in environments with complex and repetitive tasks, which can easily lead to increased operator fatigue and errors. The introduction of collaborative robots has opened up a whole new set of opportunities for organizations. With their compact size and programmable nature, collaborative robots are able to perform diverse tasks and can reduce operator workload and increase productivity. For small and medium-sized businesses in particular, the introduction of this technology will be a major competitive advantage.

In order to realize efficient communication and cooperation between humans and collaborative robots, a key issue is how to design appropriate tasks and interaction strategies. This brain-computer interface-based assembly and hand-guided control technology from WiMi focuses on collaborative assembly tasks. To solve this problem, WiMi proposes a brain-computer interface-based strategy that realizes operator command control of collaborative robots through brain-computer interface technology.

Brain-computer interface technology plays a key role in WiMi's brain-computer interface-based assembly and manipulation using hand-guiding technology. Brain-computer interface (BCI) is a technology that works by detecting brain activity and translating it into computer-understandable instructions. In this technology, the operator is enabled to send commands to the collaborative robot through the steady-state visual evoked potential (SSVEP). This approach enables the operator to switch between task modes without using his hands. In addition, the technique introduces hand-guided control, which is realized by installing a six-component force sensor on the wrist of the collaborative robot.

Task switching and phase synchronization are critical throughout the production assembly process. WiMi's brain-computer interface-based assembly and manipulation using hand-guiding technology divides the collaborative process into an independent phase and a support phase. In the independent phase, the robot and the operator work together to accomplish a variety of different work tasks. Once the operator needs the help of the robot, he or she can switch to the support phase to realize the human-robot cooperative operation. This switching is realized by the operator sending command messages in the BCI, thus informing the robot in advance of the intention to switch.

The operator can interact with the collaborative robot through the interface. In terms of BCI-related activities, the operator realizes the control of the robot by observing images, and these commands are referenced to the robot controller after electrodes are collected and processed. On the other hand, with manual guidance control, the operator can realize guidance control of the robot through sensors on the robot's wrist. The entire assembly process depends on pre-programmed robot subtasks and commands issued by the operator in real time.

The entire process between the transmission of the operator's commands to the actual actions of the collaborative robot. This process involves multiple steps and technologies to ensure that the operator's intent is accurately translated into the robot's behavior, resulting in efficient human-robot cooperation.

Applications of BCI: Brain-computer interface technology is at the heart of the technology pathway. In this technology, the operator's brain activity is captured and transformed into computer-understandable commands that enable control of the collaborative robot. WiMi's brain-computer interface-based assembly and manipulation using hand-guiding technology, brain-computer interface technology is applied through SSVEP to realize the switching between different task modes.

Data collection and processing: The first step in the technology pathway is data acquisition and processing of the operator's brain activity. This involves placing electroencephalography (EEG) electrodes on the operator's head to capture the electrical signals generated by the brain. These electrical signals are then transmitted to a computer for processing to extract information about the operator's intentions.

Command generation and transmission: By analyzing the electrical signals generated by the operator's brain, the computer can generate appropriate commands. These commands represent the operator's intention to switch task modes. These commands need to be delivered to the control system of the collaborative robot to achieve control of the robot's behavior.

Manipulation using hand-guided: In another branch of this technology path, manual guidance control technology is applied to achieve more precise control. Collaborative robots are realized utilizing hexagonal force sensors. The sensors sense the guiding force of the operator's hand and transmit this information to the robot control system.

Control and execution: Commands generated by BCI technology and information delivered by manually guided control technology are ultimately executed by the robot's control system. The robot realizes different task mode switching according to the operator's intention and thus operates collaboratively in different phases.

Feedback and synchronization: The final step in the technology display path involves feedback and synchronization. Once the robot performs the appropriate action, feedback can be passed on to the operator to ensure that the operator is aware of the robot's behavior and state. This helps the operator to further fine-tune their communication of intent, leading to better human-robot cooperation.

Every aspect of the process, from brain-computer interface to hand-guided control, requires a defined division of labor and implementation to ensure efficient and precise human-machine cooperation. The successful development of this innovative technology opens up new possibilities for modern manufacturing and will enhance productivity, reduce operator burden and play an active role in small and medium-sized enterprises.

WiMi's brain-computer interface-based assembly and manipulation using hand-guiding technology provides unprecedented opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses. By combining brain-computer interface technology with hand-guided control technology, operators can precisely control and guide robots without the need to use their hands. This greatly improves the efficiency and quality of the production process, reduces the burden on operators, lowers the error rate, and marks a new stage in modern manufacturing.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

