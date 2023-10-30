NORDSTROM AND NORDSTROM RACK INVITE YOU HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Shop Nordstrom for the Best Gifts For Everyone You Love, All in One Place

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this season of joy, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are inviting you home for the holidays. This year, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are the ultimate holiday gifting destinations offering everything you need in a range of prices for everyone you love – including yourself. From extraordinary gifts to stocking stuffers, to exclusive Disney100 and Swarovski pop-ups to festive experiences, we're here to help, making it easy with our services, including our online wish list function, same-day and next-day order pick up, personalization, and our amazing salespeople who can help customers find the very best gifts.

"Our team is looking forward to connecting with customers, however they choose to shop – in stores or online. We know they will feel inspired by the products we've curated, the events we've created, and our best-in-class service offering to make people feel good and look their best," said Fanya Chandler, President of Nordstrom Stores.

"We're committed to making holiday shopping easy and fun at Nordstrom Rack with great brands at great prices and in-store Order Pick-up for NordstromRack.com and Nordstrom.com orders," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack. "We're expanding our Beauty assortment with exclusive stocking stuffers and new brands, in addition to a festive selection of gifts for women, men and kids across apparel, shoes and accessories. We look forward to welcoming customers as they prepare for the holiday season."

Welcome Best-In-Class (and Stress Free!) Services

Nordstrom remains committed to delivering a holiday shopping experience that's seamless and stress free. Whether you get all your shopping done before Thanksgiving or need to pick up a last-minute gift on December 24, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have connected our network of stores and digital capabilities to deliver more products to customers faster.

Get Digitally Connected - The Nordstrom app is here to make holiday shopping seamless no matter where and when you want to shop by bringing convenience to your fingertips.

Take the guessing out of holiday shopping using our online Wish List function, which allows you to share with loved ones what you truly want this season and receive Wish Lists from those hard to shop for recipients this year. In addition to personal brand and product recommendations, the Nordstrom app homepage now features stylist videos and outfits of the day to help provide style inspiration and discovery of new brands to give and receive this holiday season. You can also receive real-time notifications on items you've favorited that have restocked or gone on sale and track your orders to ensure those gifts make it in time.

Get it Fast with Same-Day and Next-Day Order Pick Up - Throughout the holiday season, customers can filter on Nordstrom.com for same-day and next-day order pickup to get their orders faster. Simply choose Same-Day or Next-Day Pick Up when completing your online order and select the Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local or Nordstrom Rack store where you'd like to pick up your order. Plus, free two-day shipping is available for cardmembers in select markets. As always, Nordstrom.com offers free shipping and returns at any store. Nordstrom Rack will offer free shipping on most orders over $39 through November 13.

Get Inspired with Free Gift and Style Help - Finding the right gifts for everyone on your list can be overwhelming, let us help. We have thousands of expertly trained stylists and salespeople who can help curate the perfect gift and help find the perfect look for any occasion both in-store and online – all free of charge. You can chat with a stylist on the Nordstrom app and Nordstrom.com or schedule an appointment to visit us in store.

Gift Wrap and Personalization - Once you've got the right gifts for everyone you love, Nordstrom can help deliver your gifts with a special touch.

Gift Wrap: In stores, customers can enjoy complimentary gift boxes, along with gift-wrapping or gift bags for a small fee. For gift wrapping, Nordstrom will charge $5 per item purchased at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack and $15 for any non-Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack item. Gift wrapped items can be picked up in store or at curbside. For shipped orders, customers can add a free gift message, have their item gift boxed or placed in a reusable fabric gift bag for $5 or bring their item to a Nordstrom store to be gift wrapped for a fee. All holiday gift wrap and gift boxes are 100% recyclable.







Personalization: One of the best ways to create a moment that matters is when your loved one opens a gift that is personalized just for them. Whether you're adding initials to a denim jacket or a name to a blanket, Nordstrom tailors can help make your gifts extra special. Visit any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Local and select Nordstrom Rack stores to give your gifts a personalized touch.

The Best Gifts for Everyone You Love, All in One Place

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have you covered this holiday season for all your gifting needs so you can focus on what's important: the people you love and celebrating the holiday season with them.

To inspire gift ideas, customers can shop categories like Gifts for Her, Gifts for Him, Gifts Under $25, Gifts for Teens, Gifts for the Sneaker Lover, and so many more online through our Nordstrom Holiday gift hub.

Extraordinary Gifts, Exclusive Items, Décor and more across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

The Best Beauty and Grooming Gifts Earning 5X Points

Shop the best beauty and grooming gifts from Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack – and if you're a Nordy Club member, earn 5X the points while doing it. Whether you're checking people off your list, our gifting yourself you'll find the brands you love like Westman Atelier, Osea, Maison Francis Kurkddjian, and many more.



This year, Nordstrom Rack is introducing a reimagined beauty shop in-store and online featuring many of the same beauty brands available at Nordstrom, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown , DryBar, Dyson, Foreo, First Aid Beauty, Living Proof, MAC, Murad, Patchology, Urban Decay and more. This expansion will make it more convenient for customers looking to get dressed head-to-toe in one place.

Disney100@Nordstrom:

You'll find magic around every corner this holiday season at Nordstrom where we're celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary. Discover exclusive product collaborations from emerging designers like Sandy Liang, Wahine, Connor McKnight , Noon Goons, Chopova Lowena, Stockholm Surfboard Club, Sky High Farm, among others. With this bespoke retail experience, you'll find collectables and unique gifts all adorned with your favorite Disney characters across apparel, home, pets, kids, entertainment, beauty and stocking stuffers from brands like Little Beast, Super Smalls, Baublebar, By Samii Ryan, Junk Food, Stoney Clover Lane , Barefoot Dreams, Chewy, Bones Coffee, Homesick, Lego, Mattel, Hanna Andersson , and so many more. Celebrate with Disney from November 8 through January 8 online and in select Nordstrom locations.

Swarovski@Nordstrom:

Unlock the wonder of imagination with Larroudé, UGG, MRKT, Magniberg, Saint Sintra and Marshall Columbia . November 9 to January 8. Unlock the wonder of imagination with Swarovski@Nordstrom . Make this holiday season sparkle by gifting Swarovski's unmatched quality and craftsmanship to your loved ones. From beautiful jewelry to home décor, crystal ornaments to apparel and accessories, along with special Nordstrom exclusives, customers will discover radiant pieces from brands like Swarovski@Nordstrom will be available exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and online starting onto January 8.

Rack Up the Gifts at Nordstrom Rack:

Rack up the Gifts this holiday season with great gifts at great prices from the top brands you love. This year, Nordstrom Rack is bringing even more cheer with festive touches and gift shops to make shopping more seamless. Customers will find new gifts every time they visit in store or online from great brands like UGG, Madewell, Marc Jacobs , NEST New York and many more. Customers will find amazing deals on festive décor like holiday figurines, ornaments and stockings, and a wide assortment of mood-setting candles, plush blankets, tabletop accessories. Gift shops featuring gifts under $25 , $50 , $100 and more will also be available online and in Nordstrom Rack stores and expect to find some exciting deals during Rack Friday and Cyber Monday. Rack up the Gifts this holiday season with great gifts at great prices from the top brands you love. This year, Nordstrom Rack is bringing even more cheer with festive touches and gift shops to make shopping more seamless. Customers will find new gifts every time they visit in store or online from great brands likeand many more. Customers will find amazing deals on festive décor like holiday figurines, ornaments and stockings, and a wide assortment of mood-setting candles, plush blankets, tabletop accessories. Gift shops featuring gifts underand more will also be available online and in Nordstrom Rack stores and expect to find some exciting deals during Rack Friday and Cyber Monday.

Make an Entrance with Holiday Dressing at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack:

It's time to celebrate with party-perfect pieces for every occasion. Whether you're traveling home, or looking forward to a night in with friends, Nordstrom is here to make sure you are as stylish as ever. From warm winter coats from The North Face, Moncler, and Barbour to festive dresses from Free People, Staud, TOPSHOP, and Open Edit, to beautiful, statement jewels from Bony Levy, Cast, Monica Vinader and David Yurman , to matching pajamas from Nordstrom Made, Nordstrom has everything you need, including expertly trained stylists, who can do the shopping for you, to make this holiday season as effortless as ever.



At Nordstrom Rack whether you're looking for the perfect holiday party dress or a new look for the season, we're delivering thousands of new arrivals from the best brands like Vince, FRAME, AllSaints, Theory, Stuart Weitzman , Veronica Beard , among others. You'll find coats, luxe layering pieces, suiting, on-trend tops, dresses and everything in-between at the best prices.

Festive Experiences In Store and Online

Nordstrom invites our customers into stores and online through festive experiences and events that will get everyone into the holiday spirit. From NLives with our fashion experts to in-store Santa experiences, learn about all our events at Nordstrom.com/festiveexperiences beginning November 1.

Have the Most Magical Time in NYC (beginning 11/18)

Magic and Merriment at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship

Nordstrom NYC will officially unveil its holiday decorations on November 18 turning the seven-level flagship into festive wonderland of shopping. Nordstrom will welcome the arrival of Santa Claus on November 24 . Families are invited to participate in the daily Santa Snow Shows , featuring an appearance by the jolly old elf himself complete with a magical in-door snowfall, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. along the store's escalators. Santa will be joined by a cast of performers and characters throughout the store. Afterwards, Santa will be available to chat and take 'elf-ies' with children in our Santa House located on Lower Level Two.

Partnership with Wollman Rink

For the second year, Nordstrom NYC is excited to partner with the historic Wollman Rink in Central Park from November 1 to January 1 with holiday activations, free skate days for youth participating in NYC Parks & Recreation programs, a tented Chill Lounge for ticket purchasers and more! Through November, visit Wollman Rink from Monday through Thursday and purchase any ticket level to receive a $20 Nordstrom Gift Card , redeemable at the Customer Service Counter at Nordstrom NYC by presenting your admission receipt that day. For more details, call (212) 295-2000.

NYC Holiday Experience Package

This year Nordstrom is offering a package for two to celebrate the holiday season in NYC with a curated experience. Package purchasers receive four nights at the JW Marriot Essex House, two tickets to "Some Like It Hot" on Broadway, an exclusive Carbone dining experience, Beauty Haven appointments and so much more. Packages are available now for $6,000 while supplies last.

Connect with Santa in Store and Online

Letters to Santa

Customers can email Santa beginning November 1 and track their letter as it makes its way to the North Pole or drop off a handwritten letter in stores and curbside starting November 24 to receive a personalized response.





The Holiday Breakfast (12/2 through 12/17)

Mornings are magical this time of year. We make them extra warm and fuzzy with a delicious holiday-inspired breakfast, kids' activities and merry music throughout December. Santa will make a surprise appearance at all events!





Santa Lane in Downtown Seattle and Bellevue Square (11/24 to 12/24)

Santa will take up residence in the window of the Nordstrom Downtown Seattle store and in our Nordstrom Bellevue Square store from November 24 to December 24 to meet and take photos with customers young and old. Photo packages will be available for purchase and printed on-site. For details, call the Nordstrom Holiday Hotline at (206) 628-1000.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

