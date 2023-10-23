Monte Nido & Affiliates Expands Eating Disorder Treatment with New Day Treatment Program in New Jersey

Parsippany program will expand access to care for adolescents and adults

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, today announces a new day treatment program, Monte Nido Parsippany Eating Disorder Day Treatment, located in Morris County, New Jersey, about 30 miles west of New York City. This program provides eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults of all genders.

Monte Nido Parsippany (PRNewswire)

"Eating disorders can happen to anyone, at any point in their life," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "With eating disorders on the rise for adults and adolescents alike, providing access to lifesaving care has never been more important."

Monte Nido Parsippany provides personalized, evidence-based treatment for adults and adolescents through a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). Individuals will participate in personalized and group therapy, benefit from clinical, medical, psychiatric and nutritional expertise and experience real-life challenges.

"Monte Nido offers unique treatment plans that provide each individual with holistic, person-centric care, while addressing co-occurring disorders and meeting nutritional needs," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Early intervention is important, and we believe that with the right tools and support, recovery is possible no matter what stage a person is in with their eating disorder."

Monte Nido Parsippany is the second Monte Nido & Affiliates program in the state of New Jersey, complementing Clementine Cherry Hill, a residential program that treats adolescents, as well as several programs in the surrounding area, including Monte Nido Glen Cove and Monte Nido Manhattan.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido Parsippany, please visit www.montenido.com or call 888-228-1253.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is a leading provider of eating disorder treatment, offering inpatient, residential, and in-person and virtual day treatment programs. For over two decades, our expert staff of eating disorder professionals have delivered compassionate care, breakthrough outcomes, and long-term recovery for our clients. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates more than 50 programs across four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden, Rosewood and Clementine.

Contact: Abigail Cox

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-3900

montenido@lcwa.com

Monte Nido - Treating Eating Disorders (PRNewsfoto/Monte Nido) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monte Nido & Affiliates