MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Solid Earnings for 3rd Quarter 2023

Net Income Totals $6.3 Million for the Quarter Ended September 30
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in line with expectations. Earnings per share for the year-to-date stand at $2.64. Cumulative net income for the calendar year reached $21.4 million, a 12.3% increase over the first nine months of 2022.
Annualized returns through the first nine months included:
Return on Average Equity (ROAE):
13.80 %
Return on Average Assets (ROAA):
1.50 %
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (tax equivalent):
4.28 %
Efficiency Ratio:
55.06 %
Liquidity Coverage Ratio:
164 %
Core Deposit Ratio:
68 %
FDIC Insured Deposits / Total Deposits:
76 %
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):
1.01 %
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:
$23.00
"The Company continues to put up very strong performance metrics in spite of the rising interest rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "The team did an excellent job preparing the balance sheet for a rising rate environment leading up to the first quarter of 2022. Since mid-2023, the team has been equally focused on neutralizing the balance sheet for a stable or slightly declining interest rate environment going forward."
"MainStreet Bank is a community bank built upon great relationships, and this continues to be a true testament to our financial strength. Our balance sheet continues to grow through the many thoughtful referrals from our existing customers and from our reputation in the markets we serve," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.
Avenu, MainStreet Bank's fully integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, identified its first client on October 18. SafariPay, via its global money transmittance service PaySii, expects its customers to maintain average balances of $4 million on the platform.
Avenu — Banking Delivered. Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.
Avenu — Serving a Community of Innovation. Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
September
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December
September
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
44,912
$
67,700
$
225,334
$
48,931
$
50,636
Federal funds sold
76,271
30,341
—
81,669
54,098
Total cash and cash equivalents
121,183
98,041
225,334
130,600
104,734
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
56,726
60,579
63,209
62,631
162,319
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods
17,565
17,590
17,616
17,642
17,670
Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost
20,619
20,304
22,436
24,325
16,436
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,626, $16,047, $15,435, $14,114, and $12,994, respectively
1,681,444
1,637,484
1,617,275
1,579,950
1,448,071
Premises and equipment, net
14,275
14,427
14,521
14,709
14,523
Accrued interest and other receivables
11,184
10,256
9,744
9,581
8,273
Computer software, net of amortization
13,373
12,266
10,559
9,149
7,258
Bank owned life insurance
38,035
37,763
37,503
37,249
36,996
Other assets
47,087
40,641
36,811
39,915
43,835
Total Assets
$
2,021,491
$
1,949,351
$
2,055,008
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
394,859
$
388,992
$
487,875
$
550,690
$
566,016
Interest bearing demand deposits
76,423
71,308
100,522
80,099
93,695
Savings and NOW deposits
46,550
51,294
53,499
51,419
54,240
Money market deposits
461,398
380,500
260,316
222,540
254,190
Time deposits
703,960
701,289
730,076
608,141
585,783
Total deposits
1,683,190
1,593,383
1,632,288
1,512,889
1,553,924
Federal funds borrowed
—
30,000
60,696
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
45,000
100,000
—
Subordinated debt
72,543
72,444
72,344
72,245
72,146
Other liabilities
52,015
43,016
39,692
42,335
44,045
Total Liabilities
1,807,748
1,738,843
1,850,020
1,727,469
1,670,115
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,188
29,177
29,185
28,736
28,728
Capital surplus
65,407
64,768
64,213
63,999
63,231
Retained earnings
102,694
97,646
91,991
86,830
80,534
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,809)
(8,346)
(7,664)
(8,546)
(9,756)
Total Stockholders' Equity
213,743
210,508
204,988
198,282
190,000
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,021,491
$
1,949,351
$
2,055,008
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
*Derived from audited financial statements
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
September
September
September
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December
September
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
85,336
$
54,900
$
29,750
$
28,855
$
26,731
$
23,972
$
20,261
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
1,384
1,136
459
407
518
467
378
Tax-exempt securities
797
796
268
265
264
262
261
Interest on federal funds sold
3,528
1,241
1,217
1,179
1,132
1,071
1,013
Total interest income
91,045
58,073
31,694
30,706
28,645
25,772
21,913
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing demand deposits
834
345
240
251
343
256
175
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
400
122
145
147
108
81
43
Interest on money market deposits
8,285
766
4,156
2,926
1,203
781
496
Interest on time deposits
18,747
5,236
7,526
7,077
4,144
2,966
2,275
Interest on federal funds borrowed
274
—
35
201
38
—
—
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,105
83
186
13
906
264
—
Interest on subordinated debt
2,460
2,108
828
820
812
828
828
Total interest expense
32,105
8,660
13,116
11,435
7,554
5,176
3,817
Net interest income
58,940
49,413
18,578
19,271
21,091
20,596
18,096
Provision for credit losses
1,176
1,280
255
638
283
1,118
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
57,764
48,133
18,323
18,633
20,808
19,478
18,096
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
1,639
1,810
514
535
590
610
601
Bank owned life insurance income
786
755
272
259
255
253
254
Loan swap fee income
—
619
—
—
—
—
518
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
—
4
—
—
—
—
—
Net loss on sale of loans
—
(168)
—
—
—
—
(211)
Other non-interest income
352
753
177
16
158
196
186
Total other income
2,777
3,773
963
810
1,003
1,059
1,348
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,139
17,025
6,924
6,595
7,621
6,775
5,874
Furniture and equipment expenses
1,983
2,076
713
772
498
710
760
Advertising and marketing
2,072
1,684
577
698
797
620
704
Occupancy expenses
1,287
1,093
375
426
486
378
400
Outside services
1,691
1,545
697
504
490
529
611
Administrative expenses
703
658
277
211
215
214
253
Other operating expenses
5,109
4,268
1,866
1,646
1,596
1,481
1,291
Total non-interest expenses
33,984
28,349
11,429
10,852
11,703
10,707
9,893
Income before income tax expense
26,557
23,557
7,857
8,591
10,108
9,830
9,551
Income tax expense
5,119
4,462
1,516
1,645
1,957
2,252
1,808
Net income
21,438
19,095
6,341
6,946
8,151
7,578
7,743
Preferred stock dividends
1,617
1,617
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
19,821
$
17,478
$
5,802
$
6,407
$
7,612
$
7,039
$
7,204
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
2.64
$
2.31
$
0.77
$
0.85
$
1.01
$
0.95
$
0.97
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,521,426
7,561,567
7,524,332
7,522,764
7,517,213
7,433,607
7,463,719
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT
AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
Last 3 Mos
Last 12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
426,698
25.1
%
$
421,277
25.4
%
$
366,689
25.0
%
1.3
%
16.4
%
Residential real estate loans
462,935
27.2
%
410,550
24.7
%
373,056
25.4
%
12.8
%
24.1
%
Commercial real estate loans
734,615
43.1
%
727,772
43.9
%
638,110
43.5
%
0.9
%
15.1
%
Commercial and industrial loans
73,855
4.3
%
93,604
5.6
%
74,482
5.1
%
-21.1
%
-0.8
%
Consumer loans
4,598
0.3
%
5,750
0.4
%
13,628
1.0
%
-20.0
%
-66.3
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,702,701
100.0
%
$
1,658,953
100.0
%
$
1,465,965
100.0
%
2.6
%
16.1
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,626)
(16,047)
(12,994)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,631)
(5,422)
(4,900)
Net Loans
$
1,681,444
$
1,637,484
$
1,448,071
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
394,859
23.5
%
$
388,992
24.4
%
$
566,016
36.4
%
1.5
%
-30.2
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
76,423
4.5
%
71,308
4.5
%
93,695
6.0
%
7.2
%
-18.4
%
Savings and NOW deposits
46,550
2.8
%
51,294
3.2
%
54,240
3.5
%
-9.2
%
-14.2
%
Money market accounts
461,398
27.4
%
380,500
23.9
%
254,190
16.4
%
21.3
%
81.5
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
432,440
25.7
%
406,583
25.5
%
371,739
23.9
%
6.4
%
16.3
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
271,520
16.1
%
294,706
18.5
%
214,044
13.8
%
-7.9
%
26.9
%
Total Deposits
$
1,683,190
100.0
%
$
1,593,383
100.0
%
$
1,553,924
100.0
%
5.6
%
8.3
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal funds borrowed
—
0.0
%
30,000
29.3
%
—
0.0
%
-100.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated debt
72,543
100.0
%
72,444
70.7
%
72,146
100.0
%
0.1
%
0.6
%
Total Borrowings
$
72,543
100.0
%
$
102,444
100.0
%
$
72,146
100.0
%
-29.2
%
0.6
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,755,733
$
1,695,827
$
1,626,070
3.5
%
8.0
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,144,513
65.2
%
$
1,111,523
65.5
%
$
1,156,862
71.1
%
3.0
%
-1.1
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
538,677
30.7
%
481,860
28.4
%
397,062
24.5
%
11.8
%
35.7
%
Federal funds borrowed
—
0.0
%
30,000
1.8
%
—
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
72,543
4.1
%
72,444
4.3
%
72,146
4.4
%
0.1
%
0.6
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,755,733
100.0
%
$
1,695,827
100.0
%
$
1,626,070
100.0
%
3.5
%
8.0
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended September
For the three months ended September
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Average Balance
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,665,474
$
29,750
7.09
%
$
1,446,679
$
20,261
5.56
%
Securities:
Taxable
67,513
459
2.70
%
73,914
378
2.03
%
Tax-exempt
37,812
339
3.56
%
38,074
330
3.44
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
94,808
1,217
5.09
%
182,331
1,013
2.20
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,865,607
$
31,765
6.76
%
$
1,740,998
$
21,982
5.01
%
Other assets
63,883
61,479
Total assets
$
1,929,490
$
1,802,477
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
77,047
$
240
1.24
%
$
93,569
$
175
0.74
%
Savings and NOW deposits
48,594
145
1.18
%
55,100
43
0.31
%
Money market deposit accounts
413,710
4,156
3.99
%
257,091
496
0.77
%
Time deposits
700,405
7,526
4.26
%
575,832
2,275
1.57
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,239,756
$
12,067
3.86
%
$
981,592
$
2,989
1.21
%
Federal funds borrowed
2,501
35
5.55
%
2
—
—
FHLB advances
13,478
186
5.48
%
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,504
828
4.53
%
72,107
828
4.56
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,328,239
$
13,116
3.92
%
$
1,053,701
$
3,817
1.44
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
388,004
558,337
Total liabilities
$
1,716,243
$
1,612,038
Stockholders' Equity
213,247
190,439
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,929,490
$
1,802,477
Interest Rate Spread
2.84
%
3.57
%
Net Interest Income
$
18,649
$
18,165
Net Interest Margin
3.97
%
4.14
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the nine months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
Average Balance
Interest
Average
Average Balance
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,640,460
$
85,336
6.95
%
$
1,420,013
$
54,900
5.17
%
Securities:
Taxable
69,260
1,384
2.67
%
73,496
1,136
2.07
%
Tax-exempt
37,876
1,009
3.56
%
38,703
1,008
3.48
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
99,004
3,528
4.76
%
121,832
1,241
1.36
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,846,600
$
91,257
6.61
%
$
1,654,044
$
58,285
4.71
%
Other assets
62,832
71,361
Total assets
$
1,909,432
$
1,725,405
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
78,018
$
834
1.43
%
$
86,836
$
345
0.53
%
Savings and NOW deposits
50,382
400
1.06
%
66,714
122
0.24
%
Money market deposit accounts
328,037
8,285
3.38
%
252,992
766
0.40
%
Time deposits
699,377
18,747
3.58
%
511,242
5,236
1.37
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,155,814
$
28,266
3.27
%
$
917,784
$
6,469
0.94
%
Federal funds borrowed
6,878
274
5.33
%
2
—
—
FHLB advances
30,531
1,105
4.84
%
24,011
83
0.46
%
Subordinated debt
72,405
2,460
4.54
%
62,807
2,108
4.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,265,628
$
32,105
3.39
%
$
1,004,604
$
8,660
1.15
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
436,157
531,115
Total liabilities
$
1,701,785
$
1,535,719
Stockholders' Equity
207,647
189,686
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,909,432
$
1,725,405
Interest Rate Spread
3.22
%
3.56
%
Net Interest Income
$
59,152
$
49,625
Net Interest Margin
4.28
%
4.01
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three
At or For the Nine
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.77
$
0.97
$
2.64
$
2.31
Book value per common share
$
24.78
$
21.92
$
24.78
$
21.92
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
23.00
$
20.94
$
23.00
$
20.94
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,524,332
7,463,719
7,521,426
7,561,567
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,524,887
7,425,432
7,524,887
7,425,432
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.30
%
1.70
%
1.50
%
1.48
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.80
%
16.13
%
13.80
%
13.46
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
12.38
%
17.52
%
14.69
%
14.39
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
6.76
%
5.01
%
6.61
%
4.71
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
3.92
%
1.44
%
3.39
%
1.15
%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2)
2.84
%
3.57
%
3.22
%
3.56
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
3.97
%
4.14
%
4.28
%
4.01
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.20
%
0.30
%
0.19
%
0.29
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.35
%
2.18
%
2.38
%
2.20
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
58.49
%
50.88
%
55.06
%
53.30
%
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, ACL - loans
$
16,047
$
12,982
$
14,114
$
11,697
Add: recoveries
1
12
14
17
Less: charge-offs
(324)
—
(331)
—
Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(98)
—
934
1,280
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
—
—
895
—
Ending balance, ACL - loans
$
15,626
$
12,994
$
15,626
$
12,994
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
1,199
$
—
$
—
$
—
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
—
—
1,310
—
Add: provision for unfunded commitments
353
—
374
—
Less: recovery of unfunded commitments
—
—
(132)
—
Ending balance, RUC
$
1,552
$
—
$
1,552
$
—
Total allowance for credit losses
$
17,178
$
12,994
$
17,178
$
12,994
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans
0.92
%
0.89
%
0.92
%
0.89
%
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans
1.01
%
0.89
%
1.01
%
0.89
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets
48.08
N/A
48.08
N/A
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Concentration Ratios
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
372.48
%
370.05
%
372.48
%
370.05
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
138.79
%
137.51
%
138.79
%
137.51
%
Non-performing Assets
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.05
%
0.17
%
0.05
%
0.17
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Non-performing assets
$
325
$
—
$
325
$
—
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.79
%
16.39
%
16.79
%
16.39
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.83
%
15.59
%
15.83
%
15.59
%
Leverage ratio
14.81
%
14.01
%
14.81
%
14.01
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.83
%
15.59
%
15.83
%
15.59
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
20.54
$
22.81
$
20.54
$
22.81
Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)
9.98
%
9.86
%
9.98
%
9.86
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)
10.46
%
10.26
%
10.34
%
10.76
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
185
157
185
157
Number of full service branch offices
6
6
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months
For the nine months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
18,578
$
18,096
$
58,940
$
49,413
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
71
69
212
212
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
18,649
18,165
59,152
49,625
Average interest earning assets
1,865,607
1,740,998
1,846,600
1,654,044
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.95
%
4.12
%
4.27
%
3.99
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.97
%
4.14
%
4.28
%
4.01
%
As of September 30,
As of September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
213,743
$
190,000
$
213,743
$
190,000
Less: intangible assets
13,373
7,258
13,373
7,258
Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
200,370
182,742
$
200,370
$
182,742
Less: preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
173,107
155,479
173,107
155,479
Common shares outstanding
7,524,887
7,425,432
7,524,887
7,425,432
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
23.00
$
20.94
$
23.00
$
20.94
As of September 30,
As of September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total assets, adjusted
Total assets (GAAP)
$
2,021,491
$
1,860,115
$
2,021,491
$
1,860,115
Less: intangible assets
(13,373)
(7,258)
(13,373)
(7,258)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,008,118
1,852,857
2,008,118
1,852,857
For the three months
For the nine months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average stockholders equity, adjusted
Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
213,247
$
190,439
$
207,647
$
189,686
Less: average intangible assets
(12,841)
(6,192)
(11,345)
(4,570)
Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
200,406
184,247
196,302
185,116
For the three months
For the nine months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average assets, adjusted
Total average average assets (GAAP)
$
1,929,490
$
1,802,477
$
1,909,432
$
1,725,405
Less: average intangible assets
(12,841)
(6,192)
(11,345)
(4,570)
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1,916,649
1,796,285
1,898,087
1,720,835
