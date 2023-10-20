New York-Based Export Management Company Wins Exporter of the Year Award for Outstanding Performance

Global Export Marketing Company (GEMCO) recognized by the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM), the official export credit agency of the United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New York-based export management company GEMCO received the Export-Import Bank (EXIM) award as an Exporter of the Year. The award recognizes GEMCO's exceptional work in bringing American made food products to over 70 countries.

EXIM President and Chair Rita Jo Lewis cited GEMCO as a symbol of "the strength of U.S. small business and American exporting."

GEMCO'S mission is to help American food brands sell their products globally. Through its global network of employees and partners navigating trade and market barriers, and industry-leading customer research and knowhow, GEMCO has developed unique market expertise that has helped American brands succeed in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and parts of Asia.

"At a time when global economic competition is fierce, we are proud to bring Made in USA products, and with them, unique American flavors, to the rest of the world," said Zahira Fazal, GEMCO's Vice President of External Affairs. "Our innovative approach and tireless employees and partners have made GEMCO a force for good in the food export sector and our ability to tackle and overcome trade barriers has helped to place American foods on supermarket shelves and kitchen counters around the world. We are proud to boost American flavors and American jobs!"

Earlier this year, GEMCO won the prestigious President's "E" Award for Exports, recognizing the most outstanding exporters in the country. "Global Export Marketing's achievements have contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

GEMCO started as a small, family-owned business 35 years ago. It has since expanded to 70 countries. As American food staples like ketchup, peanut butter, and mayonnaise attracted the taste buds of consumers in emerging markets around the world, GEMCO made it possible for brands like French's, Ken's, and Sweet Baby Ray's to reach customers in these markets.

Additionally, GEMCO operates its own brand, American Garden with over 250 products.

GEMCO is a certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) and classified as a Small and Medium-Size Enterprise (SME).

