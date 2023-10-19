Riyadh Season Announces the Start of Riyadh Season Tennis Cup in December

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Season announces that Riyadh Season Tennis Cup will take place from December 26 to 27. Matches will showcase a selection of accomplished male and female champions, drawing in tennis fans from all over the world.

The men's match, on December 27, features the two best players in the world facing each other in a battle of the generations. Novak Djokovic is the greatest men's tennis player of all time, winner of 24 Grand Slams, three of them in the current 2023 season, and current world number 1 holding a world record of 395 weeks as number 1 in the ATP ranking. He will be matching up with the rising star Carlos Alcaraz, winner of 2 Grand Slams one of which this summer.

In the women's match, on December 26, are tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, who currently holds the top spot in the world rankings, and the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the best African and Arab tennis player in the history of the International Tennis Federation and the Women's Tennis Association and one of the top female players in the world.

Both matches will be held in Kingdom Arena, which was constructed and furnished with state-of-the-art technology in just 60 days. With a capacity to accommodate over 40,000 visitors, the venue has been purposefully designed to host international events, including the opening night's international boxing bout during the Riyadh Season on October 28.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment event every year during winter.

Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, and other unique cultural events. In 2023, Riyadh Season will commence on Saturday, 28 October with a spectacular opening ceremony and a historic boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

