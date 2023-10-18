SilverSneakers Participants Exceed National Benchmarks on Key Health Measures

Members report more movement, better overall health and lower rates of depression after participating in SilverSneakers' in-person and online fitness offerings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading fitness program for older adults, will offer members more opportunities than ever in 2024 to improve their health and well-being through physical activity, social engagement and mental enrichment. SilverSneakers participating members not only report a high level (97%) of satisfaction with the program, they say it has helped them to improve their physical and mental health.

According to the 2023 Annual Member Survey, 95% of SilverSneakers members report "excellent," "very good," or "good" health, significantly higher than the national benchmark. Members also reported that their chronic conditions had improved after participating in SilverSneakers. The most cited areas of improvement were depression (76%), sciatica (58%), diabetes (58%), low back pain (57%) and coronary artery disease (57%). Participants were also less likely to score positive for depression (4%) compared to the national benchmark (10%).

"Our goal is to engage every eligible member in the in-person and virtual opportunities we offer because we know that SilverSneakers has the potential to improve their health and quality of life," said Hill Ferguson, President & CEO, Tivity Health. "SilverSneakers supports a broad and varied demographic group with a multitude of factors that shape their health. We continue to broaden our options to provide every member with the tools and resources they need for a healthy lifestyle."

SilverSneakers is offered through more than 70 Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplemental and group retiree plans nationwide. In 2024, members will have access to more opportunities than ever to engage in SilverSneakers programs including:

I n-Person Fitness – SilverSneakers offers health plans a network of up to 22,000 fitness locations, along with community-based options such as community centers and parks. SilverSneakers members can visit multiple fitness locations without the burden of redeeming credits or requesting a change to their home gym.

Virtual Engagement – SilverSneakers members can participate in live, instructor-led and on-demand virtual classes in a variety of lengths and formats. Options include programming for those with chronic conditions, healthy aging workshops on topics such as fall prevention and virtual learning opportunities.

Apple Fitness+ -- SilverSneakers offers members a subscription to Apple Fitness+ at no additional cost through select Medicare Advantage plans. Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service with workouts and meditations designed to be welcoming to all and help people live a healthier day. Fitness+ offers 12 different workout types and meditations, with motivating music playlists, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers that can be done anytime, anywhere.

Social Connection – SilverSneakers supports social engagement through in-person participation in SilverSneakers classes or as part of an online community of members.

SilverSneakers members can activate their membership and check eligibility for the program at www.GetSilverSneakers.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, select Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

