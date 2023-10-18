Global Supply Chain Leaders Conference Announces 2023 Agenda and Panelists

The 11th annual gathering will be headlined by executives from Albemarle,

Americold, Ascend Performance Materials, Evonik, Nouryon, Hisense, HP, Turner Construction,TMSfirst,

Alvarez & Marsal and Vinmar International

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Supply Chain Leaders Conference, a one-day annual conference where supply chain leaders directly engage with experts across the supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and procurement industries, today announced its agenda and panelists for this year's invite-only event, sponsored by Redeemed, REDM, TMS Foundations, and TMSfirst. The conference will take place on November 6, 2023 at the Carlton Woods Country Club in Houston, Texas.

"Since the Global Supply Chain Leaders Conference was started, every year I look forward to attending and being part of conversations impacting today's global supply chain and logistics practices," said Sajan Dhanuka, Vice President, Operations & Risk Management at Vinmar International. "This forum is one of a kind. It's attended by senior-level industry executives and always provides attendees with thought leading perspectives and ample opportunity to discuss common challenges in an intimate environment."

Executives from across the global supply chain, covering all modes of transportation and procurement, will engage and hear from industry thought leaders on topics such as the ever-growing and changing supply chain network complexity challenges, supply chain demand volatility, addressing management of rapidly changing freight costs, discussing the future of supply chain planning and how the artificial intelligence value chain is operationally advancing, and more.

A key aspect that further differentiates the Global Supply Chain Leaders Conference community is its focus on caring and giving back to the community at large. Partnering with TMSfoundations, which focuses on helping families get out of poverty; Redeemed, the most successful human and sex trafficking recovery program in North America; and REDM, where everyday professionals can make a difference in the lives of sex trafficking survivors, allows the Global Supply Chain Leaders Conference community to support these organizations and help make the world a better place.

Some of the key panel topics planned at this year's conference include:

Panelists: Sajan Dhanuka , VP Operations and Risk Management, Vinmar International; Martin Toscano , President, Evonik Industries; Darin Harvey , EVP Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.; Brandan Huff , Vice President Global Logistics and Trade, Nouryon; Brian Wyly , Director of Global Logistics, Ascend Performance Materials





Panelists: Stephanie Weiler , Managing Director ESG Advisory Services, Alvarez & Marsal; Patrick Thompson , CIO & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corporation; Vic Svec , Managing Director, and Practice Leader - ESG Advisory, Alvarez & Marsal; David Reid , CTO & CMO NOV; Umar Farooq , VP IT at Patterson-Uti/Nextier





Panelists: Sudhakar Virupakshi, CIO, Buckeye Partners; Catharina "DD" Budiharto, Digital Security Architect CISO former Phillips 66; Timm Bohnert , VP Supply Chain, DistributionNOW; Ashwin Abraham , Manager of Supply Chain, Williams



Mike Fahey, VP Supply Chain Hisense; David Ricardo Orellana , CIO, Solistica; Martin Toscano , President, Evonik Industries; Mike Passon , Director, Global Supply Chain & Logistics, HP; Sajan Dhanuka , VP Operations and Risk Management, Vinmar International; Hector Castillo , MBA, M.S. Director of Logistics at Nexeo Plastics; Fred Rake , President, Symbia Logistics

To learn more, register, or view the full agenda for the Global Supply Chain Leaders conference, visit: www.gscevent.com

About Global Supply Chain Leaders Conference

The annual Global Supply Chain Leaders Conference is a one-day annual, invite-only conference in Houston, Texas, where supply chain leaders have an opportunity to directly engage and listen to experts and peers across supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and procurement industries. The conference is noted for its free-wheeling open panel discussions by industry thought leaders and its peer-to-peer networking opportunities.

