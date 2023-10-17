Scorpion Launches Industry-Leading AI Chat Solution Designed For Local Services Businesses

Scorpion Levels the Playing Field for Local Businesses By Democratizing Generative AI Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing technology for local services businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its new product offering, Connect with AI Chat. Local services businesses can now easily have their own specialized natural language conversational AI chatbot, capable of answering questions about their business and services, without requiring any technical expertise.

By democratizing a technology that was previously reserved for enterprise-level organizations, Scorpion helps level the playing field for local businesses. Each business using Scorpion's AI Chat benefits from a customized AI model available 24/7 and trained on the specifics of its company, its unique selling propositions, and its industry. The AI is further refined through ideal responses learned from hundreds of thousands of real customer conversations.

Connect was built for local businesses who seek a simple and effective way to engage with more potential customers online — from scheduling, to texting, to emailing, or paying invoices. It interacts seamlessly with website visitors, addressing their questions and guiding them to take relevant actions, such as scheduling an appointment or making a payment.

"Our customers want convenience and a great experience from the first time they interact with us on our website, all the way through to their service and purchase," said Toby Tippets, President of Big Mountain Heating & Air Conditioning. "Scorpion's AI Chat can answer questions about our services, help customers schedule an appointment, and even facilitate payment of an invoice. It's been like having an employee providing personalized customer service directly from our website."

Businesses equipped with their own AI chat now have a powerful tool that can continuously learn about their business and offer immediate, helpful answers and support to website visitors. Local businesses will have more opportunities to convert new leads and customers than ever before.

Scorpion's AI Chat is designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities that local services businesses face. While existing generative AI solutions sometimes struggle with inaccuracy or inappropriate responses, Scorpion's AI Chat has been specially tuned to deliver factually accurate, up-to-date, and safe responses. It also follows industry-specific workflows and behavioral guidelines developed through Scorpion's more than 20 years of experience with law firms and home service professionals.

"Generative AI technology like OpenAI's GPT models offer unprecedented opportunities for saving time through automated workflows," said Scorpion Chief Data Scientist Matt Bentley. "But making AI safe and effective for local services businesses requires a suite of supporting technologies, much like electricity requires infrastructure and specialized tools to become something that can be safely used by everyone."

Scorpion's AI Chat incorporates industry- and business-specific knowledge into each chat response, creating a personalized experience for every new conversation. This makes it effortless for website visitors to acquire the information they need to move forward in the buying process.

Local businesses utilizing Scorpion Connect with AI Chat can expect to:

Improve Engagement : Help visitors go from "just looking" to "ready to get started."

Enable Quick Scheduling : Convert potential customers into real appointments.

Provide Accurate Answers 24/7 : Scorpion's AI Chat responds regardless of the time of day (or night)!

Reduce Workload for Staff: Work more efficiently by letting Scorpion's AI Chat answer the most common questions people have online.

About Scorpion

For over two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning AI, technology, and marketing experts, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business—unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

