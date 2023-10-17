SAS climbs to No. 2 in the prestigious Chartis RiskTech100

Seven category awards enhance SAS' second-place finish and include wins in two newly debuted categories, behavioral modeling and AI for banking

CARY, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its year-over-year march up the world's foremost ranking of the Top 100 risk management and compliance technology providers, SAS earned the No. 2 spot in the Chartis RiskTech100® for 2024. SAS also bested seven technology award categories, including:

“From its acquisition of Kamakura last year to its recently announced billion-dollar investment in industry AI solutions, SAS continues to be a reliable innovator in financial services.” - Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis (PRNewswire)

Artificial Intelligence for Banking.

Balance Sheet Risk Management.

Behavioral Modeling.

Enterprise Stress Testing.

IFRS 9.

Model Risk Management.

Risk and Finance Integration.

SAS' rise to No. 2 and seven category awards reflect the AI and analytics leader's ceaseless innovation and bold vision.

"From its acquisition of Kamakura last year to its recently announced billion-dollar investment in industry AI solutions, SAS continues to be a reliable innovator in financial services," said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "SAS' fraud and financial crimes portfolio complements its wide-ranging risk management solutions, while the integration of risk and fraud decisioning on an overarching, AI-powered architecture is a strong vision. Bringing it to life on cloud-native SAS® Viya® is among the factors reflected in SAS' RiskTech100 position."

Integrated risk management, differentiated customer experience

Recent bank failures underscore just how rapidly the risk management landscape – and a financial firm's fortunes – can change. In a world where the third-largest US bank can collapse in 48 hours, the ability for firms to monitor and cohesively react to emerging risks has never been more critical.

"An early 2023 survey of 266 risk-focused finserv professionals in 22 countries found that 80% are eyeing significant advances to their risk systems and capabilities," said Troy Haines, Senior Vice President and Head of Risk Research and Quantitative Solutions at SAS. "An integrated view of risk management across risk, finance and treasury is no longer an aspiration but a necessity, and not all risk technology or service providers are created equal."

The only vendor to place in the RiskTech100's Top 5 since Chartis debuted the venerable list in 2005, SAS has risen steadily in recent years – from fifth place in 2021, to fourth in 2022 and third in 2023. SAS' newly earned second-place ranking and diverse category wins show that the AI and analytics leader remains a risktech trailblazer. In fact, SAS delivers the broadest range of simulation capabilities available in the market, helping firms strengthen their scenario-based risk acumen as the industry faces pervasive uncertainty.

"SAS' modularized, content-rich risk solutions span critical balance sheet management, regulatory risk, and modeling and decisioning capabilities," said Haines. "Deploying them on language-agnostic SAS Viya, our customers can readily grow and scale with their needs and analytic maturity."

"In today's ultra-competitive environment, making faster, more holistic decisions is essential to creating a differentiated customer experience," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "This is where our integrated, cloud-first solutions across risk, fraud, and anti-money laundering compliance excel.

"Behind the scenes, SAS' governed approach to data orchestration and deployment of AI delivers multi-dimensional decisioning that helps firms dismantle operational silos, simplify complex IT infrastructures and reduce costs. In the front office, such gains can enhance in-person and digital experiences in ways that impress customers and build loyalty."

Ranking the world's major risk vendors and technologies

The Chartis RiskTech100 is globally recognized as the most comprehensive independent examination of the world's major risk and compliance technology players. Chartis ranks the Top 100 through a nine-month evaluation assessing each vendor on six key factors: core technology, customer satisfaction, functionality, innovation, market presence, and strategy.

Beyond the RiskTech100, Chartis publishes more than 20 reports annually, offering novel perspectives on important areas of risk and wider technology markets. Among its 2023 technology evaluations to date, Chartis has recognized SAS in the following:

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant ® for Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Category Leader. ( September 2023 )

Chartis RiskTech Quadrants for Asset Liability Management (ALM) Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Category Leader in all four quadrants: ALM Solutions, Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP) Solutions, Liquidity Risk Management (LRM) Solutions, and Capital and Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions. ( July 2023 )

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Category Leader. ( May 2023 )

Chartis RiskTech Quadrants for Payment Risk Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Category Leader in all four quadrants: Overall, Card, Alternative Payments, and Account to Account. ( May 2023 )

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Reporting Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Category Leader. ( May 2023 )

Chartis STORM50: Retail Finance Analytics25, 2023 – SAS ranked first and scored nine category awards. ( May 2023 )

Chartis STORM50: Insurance Analytics25, 2023 – SAS ranked fifth and earned two category awards. ( May 2023 )

Chartis STORM50: QuantTech50, 2023 – SAS ranked fifth and drew four category awards. ( May 2023 )

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Model Governance Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Category Leader. ( April 2023 )

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Model Validation Solutions, 2023 – SAS named a Category Leader in the quadrant for Credit. ( April 2023 )

To explore SAS' accolades from Chartis and other premier analyst firms, visit SAS.com/analystviews.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

