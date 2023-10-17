Nauto Launches New Telematics Solution, Consolidating AI-Powered Fleet Safety, Risk, and Operations in a Single Solution

Helps prevent costly verdicts with advanced risk detection and alerting, including for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto® , the leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial vehicles, today announced the introduction of new telematics capabilities offering visibility into vehicle tracking, utilization, misuse and maintenance planning. Nauto's latest offering delivers telematics alongside cutting edge AI-powered driver and vehicle safety capabilities, all on a single device and a single software platform. This streamlined solution curbs the proliferation of devices within the already crowded commercial vehicle cabs, helping fleet operators trim costs and maximize efficiencies. In addition, Nauto has further enhanced its safety capabilities with new detectors that are designed to provide distinct alerts that differentiate between pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists, when there is a risk detected of colliding with one of these vulnerable road users (VRUs). A sobering statistic from the CDC indicates that in 2021 one in six people who died in crashes were pedestrians while the average size of the verdict in the US trucking industry has gone up by 867% from 2010 to 2018 according to the US Chamber of Commerce Institute of Legal Reform .

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of core telematics functionality into our safety platform," said Yoav Banin, Chief Product Officer of Nauto. "With this enhancement, we're streamlining the fleet management experience, offering a comprehensive solution that simplifies the complex landscape of multiple technologies. Our goal is to provide fleets with a single, powerful solution that not only enhances driver and road safety, but also optimizes day-to-day operations and reduces cost. Furthermore, the new detector for vulnerable road users represents a significant milestone on the Road to Zero fatalities."

Modern commercial fleets face a multitude of safety and operational challenges, including heightened collision-related losses, a surge in fatalities and injuries, elevated driver turnover rates, diminished productivity, escalated fuel, and insurance costs, increasing operational costs, and the growing expenses associated with technology management. Nauto's solution addresses these by:

Delivering proven rapid ROI for fleets of all sizes and all types of commercial vehicles from sedans, SUVs, pickups, van to large heavy trucks

Providing superior safety results by helping improve driver safety performance, reduce collision losses, and save lives

Helping reducing driver churn and automate training through a driver-friendly solution that safeguards driver privacy, helps prevent collisions and detect policy violations, alerts that can improve driver performance in just two weeks 1 , performance analytics, and driver appreciation that their fleet has the best-in-class safety solution in the industry

Delivering increased operational efficiency using a single device and a single pane of glass for safety and telematics

Nauto Telematics is available to subscribers of the Nauto vehicle safety solution.

About Nauto

Nauto is the leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial fleets. Nauto simplifies day-to-day operations by consolidating driver and fleet safety, risk, and core telematics in a driver-friendly platform. Nauto's real-time safety solution with multi-risk fusion, built upon more than 3 billion AI-processed driving miles, delivers superior outcomes, and provides pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorcyclist detection and alerting. With Nauto, fleets are able to foster a culture of performance excellence as demonstrated by reduced collisions, costs, risk, and driver training and churn. Nauto is trusted by nearly 800 fleets worldwide and customers across multiple industry verticals have seen up to 80% collision reduction.

1 Based on Nauto customer case studies

