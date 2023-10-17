imo Introduces Global Web Call for Safer Cross-Platform Communication

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular global instant messaging platform, imo, has set a new standard for privacy and security with its groundbreaking feature, Global Web Call. This innovative addition was launched worldwide on September 20, 2023, empowering users to communicate seamlessly across all messaging platforms while safeguarding their personal information through a universally accessible call link.

To harness the potential of this feature, users simply need to navigate to the Contacts tab and click 'Global Web Call.' Within moments, a unique, shareable link is generated, enabling anyone, user or not, to initiate a call. This transformative feature circumvents revealing personal information or phone numbers, making it a vital asset for individuals who prioritise their privacy.

This feature is an invaluable tool for travellers such as Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. It allows them to establish and maintain connections with new and old acquaintances and service providers without divulging personal social media information.

Notably, this technology holds vast potential for business applications. It is poised to become the go-to communication solution for platforms like Careem and Noon, facilitating seamless interactions between users and businesses. Business owners can create dedicated call links for their enterprises, effectively segregating personal and professional conversations while ensuring customer privacy.

Global Web Call supports up to nine simultaneous callers per link, offering a user-friendly solution for friends to engage in cross-platform conversations. Real-time interactions have never been more straightforward, whether enjoying multiplayer games or simply catching up. imo will continue to enhance this feature, with a new video calling experience and support for over ten callers to be introduced.

Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo, said, "In an era of numerous communication platforms, consolidating conversations and ensuring privacy can be challenging. Global Web Call simplifies this by enabling users to use one link for all their conversations while preserving privacy."

About imo

imo is owned by PageBites, Inc., a company based in the United States. imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world.

