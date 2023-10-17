Forman School Appoints New Head of School

LITCHFIELD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forman School announces today that Amy L. Clemons will serve as its next Head of School. Amy Clemons will begin her tenure on July 1, 2024, following the retirement of Adam K. Man. Amy will become Forman's tenth Head of School and the first woman to serve the role.

"I am deeply humbled to serve Forman and to build upon all that Adam Man and his team have accomplished," Amy said. "The concept of educating the whole person, forming minds and hearts, has driven my commitment to education over the past 24 years. It will be an honor to serve the Forman community."

Amy brings with her a considerable amount of independent school leadership. She is currently the Head of School at Woodlynde School, an independent day school in Strafford, PA, serving students in grades K-12 with learning differences. Her previous roles include Enrollment Director at The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA, and the Director of Admissions at Renbrook School in West Hartford, CT, and at Community School of Naples, FL. At St. Paul's School in Concord, NH, Amy served as the Associate Director of Admissions and Director of Stewardship.

Amy's appointment as Head of School is the culmination of an eight-month search process supported by Carney, Sandoe & Associates.

"The core of our search was finding a leader who understands and embraces the unique culture and values of Forman," said Board of Trustees President Eric Ebbert and Head of School Search Committee Michael L. Cook. "Amy is a dynamic leader with a big heart for the whole student. Her approach in her previous schools has been consistent with Forman's mission."

Adam Man is retiring at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year after having served as Head of School since 2008. During his tenure, Adam has advanced the mission of the school, cultivated an environment where students with learning differences thrive, fostered a community grounded in core values of truth, respect, and kindness, and transformed the campus footprint.

About Forman School

Forman School, located in Litchfield, CT, is a coeducational, college preparatory school for students with identified learning differences. Forman develops the whole student, based on their unique learning profile, so that every graduate becomes an educated, confident, self-advocate throughout life. More information at formanschool.org .

Contact:

Kaitlyn Dupré

Forman School

860.605.0799

kaitlyn.dupre@formanschool.org

View original content:

SOURCE Forman School