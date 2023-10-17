Amogy Releases White Paper Examining Ammonia's Potential for the Maritime Industry

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc. , a pioneer of carbon-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, today announced the release of its latest white paper titled "Ammonia as a Clean Energy Solution for Maritime Use," which can be downloaded on Amogy's website .

With maritime shipping responsible for a substantial 90% of global trade by volume and contributing to approximately 3% of the world's carbon emissions, the need for decarbonization is paramount. Ammonia has emerged as a promising fuel source for a wide range of vessel types, but realizing its potential requires a combination of production incentives, sector-specific policies, and standardized ammonia usage practices throughout the maritime value chain. This white paper examines ammonia's pivotal role in decarbonizing maritime applications.

Read the white paper to learn more about the following:

An exploration of pilot and demonstrations projects aimed at testing ammonia-to-power systems

An examination of ammonia's significant potential for decarbonization across various vessel classes

How ammonia's performance compares to other alternative fuel options

The essential policies and industry initiatives necessary for widespread adoption across the maritime sector

"As we embark on a journey toward a greener maritime future, Amogy proudly presents our latest white paper," said Seonghoon Woo, CEO and co-founder of Amogy. "Ammonia has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to decarbonize shipping, and this paper not only sheds light on the reasons for ammonia's prominence but also provides a look into the policy and regulatory framework required for realizing this revolutionary vision. We firmly believe in ammonia's pivotal role in the energy transition, and Amogy's technology is the key to unlocking its full potential."

The "Ammonia as a Clean Energy Solution for Maritime Use" white paper is available for download at: https://go.amogy.co/ammonia-as-a-clean-energy-solution-for-maritime-use

About Amogy

Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation, with its ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions. To date, Amogy's ammonia-to-power technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck, and the Amogy team is currently retrofitting a tugboat to be the world's-first ammonia-powered vessel. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation. More info at: www.amogy.co

Media inquiries:

amogy@codewordagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amogy