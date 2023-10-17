20/20 Foresight Announces the Launch of the 20/20 Foresight Client Hub

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight, an industry leader in executive search, is pleased to announce the launch of the 20/20 Foresight Client Hub, a first-generation cloud-based client portal that will allow for greater collaboration, transparency, and efficiency throughout the search process. The 20/20 Foresight Client Hub is unique in the search industry, furthering 20/20's mission to be the most tech-forward executive search firm in the U.S. and the first to be 100 percent paperless.

A common challenge for clients who have engaged an executive search firm is managing the flow of information, candidates, and documents. It can be overwhelming, and relying on email and spreadsheets to track the copious amount of data is inefficient. The 20/20 Foresight Client Hub was developed to solve this problem.

The 20/20 Foresight Client Hub will centralize all documents related to a search in one place. Clients will have on-demand access to the list of active candidates, their resumes and work product, as well as 20/20's proprietary candidate evaluations. Clients will be able to share their feedback through the Hub as well. No more searching through an inbox for the recruiter's latest update. Clients will be able to log into their own custom site at their convenience to review the progress of the search. Put simply, the 20/20 Foresight Client Hub will streamline the search process and improve the client experience.

Since its founding in 1994, 20/20 Foresight has provided unparalleled recruitment services to its clients by combining innovative technology, a data-driven approach, and the expertise of knowledgeable consultants. As 20/20 approaches its 30-year anniversary, the firm is more committed than ever to providing its clients with exceptional services, particularly in these transformative times. To ensure this, 20/20 has invested in cutting-edge technology to make the search process more transparent, efficient, and effective. The Client Hub is one important component of this platform.

Robert Peck, Managing Principal, noted, "At the crux of our strategy are significant investments in digital innovation focused on enhancing our clients' experience. While our competitors continue to rely on weekly spreadsheets and other outdated modes of transmitting candidate information, we offer our clients the 20/20 Foresight Client Hub, an easy-to-use digital platform that consolidates all important information in one place and provides updates in real time."

Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Principal, added, "We strive to be innovative and approach recruitment in forward-thinking ways. The 20/20 Foresight Client Hub is just one example of this. There is no other search firm that offers such a collaborative site or our level of transparency. But we never lose sight of the need to provide our clients with a high-touch experience as well. Combining high-tech and high-touch is what makes us different."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search is a retained executive search firm founded in 1994, specializing in real estate, financial, and professional services. It currently boasts 13 offices nationwide and more than 65 recruiting consultants. 20/20's team features career consultants who are industry experts, as well as a data-driven process, a sophisticated technology platform, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #11 by Forbes on its 2023 list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms," marking the seventh consecutive year it has been named to this prestigious list. Beyond executive search, 20/20 Foresight also offers a variety of additional services to help clients cultivate and manage their leadership teams. These include compensation consulting, succession planning, leadership assessments, executive coaching, and board advisory services.

