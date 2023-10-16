EL TESORO® TEQUILA ANNOUNCES NEWEST ADDITION TO THE MUNDIAL COLLECTION - EL TESORO® MUNDIAL: KNOB CREEK® RYE EDITION

The Mundial Collection Celebrates El Tesoro's Tradition of Craftsmanship by Partnering with Like-Minded Distillers from Around the World to Offer Novel, Rare Tequila

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Tesoro de Don Felipe® Tequila, the award-winning Tequila producer from La Alteña Distillery in the Jalisco highlands of Mexico, and the third-generation Camarena distilling family, are proud to introduce the second installment of "The Mundial Collection" Limited Edition Cask Finishing Series: El Tesoro® Mundial: Knob Creek® Rye Edition.

The El Tesoro Mundial Collection represents a premium innovation and experimentation initiative for El Tesoro.

El Tesoro® Mundial: Knob Creek Rye is a unique expression of El Tesoro® Añejo, aged for twelve months in genuine charred-oak Knob Creek Rye Whiskey barrels that previously held Knob Creek Rye Whiskey for seven years, resulting in a delicious sipping tequila that is perfectly balanced with subtle sweetness and spice. As a special one-time release, this is the first and only time El Tesoro® has been rested in Knob Creek Rye Barrels.

"We are thrilled to introduce this exceptional new tequila, produced at our home in La Alteña with barrels so generously provided in the spirit of innovation by our friends at Knob Creek®," says Jenny Camarena, third generation family proprietor and master of operations for El Tesoro®. "My brother Carlos and I are the students of our father and grandfather before us, who were both proud tequila traditionalists, yet pioneers of their time who were always experimenting. The Mundial series allows us to pursue these creative paths in tequila, and the Knob Creek® Rye edition is no different. The way that our delicate Añejo marries with the amazing full bodied, bread pudding and spice flavors of the bourbon casks makes this fascinating tequila a delicious treat that we are incredibly proud to share."

The Mundial Collection represents a premium innovation and experimentation initiative for El Tesoro®. "Mundial" expressions see one-of-a-kind special releases of El Tesoro® tequilas matured in unique casks that have previously held some of the best spirits from across the globe, all of which share a strong commitment to craftsmanship and high-quality production. The first installment, released in 2021, was El Tesoro® Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig® Edition , a remarkable bottling merging the proud distilling tradition of Tequila with the barrel-aging expertise of Scotch. El Tesoro® Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig Edition skillfully integrates the peaty profile of an Islay whisky with El Tesoro's® rich, agave Añejo, aged for twelve months in genuine Laphroaig ten-year-old Scotch Whisky casks, adding hints of salty ocean air and peat smoke for a truly distinctive tequila.

Back by popular demand and following the success of the initial release, the Camarenas are excited to release another iteration of "Mundial" aged in Laphroaig casks. This year, El Tesoro® Mundial Collection: The Laphroaig Edition will be available alongside the El Tesoro® Mundial Collection: Knob Creek Rye Edition with updated premium gift packaging. Both bottles will retail with a suggested retail price of $175.00.

EL TESORO® MUNDIAL COLLECTION: KNOB CREEK RYE EDITION, TASTING NOTES, 40% ABV

APPEARANCE: Wheat brown with golden tones. Full bodied and well-rounded with essential oils.

AROMA: Cooked agave, peaches, bread, vanilla, caramel, pineapple, apple, cinnamon, leather, and delicate floral notes.

PALATE: Cooked agave, black pepper, cinnamon, dark chocolate, vanilla, orange peel, notes of oak and spices.

FINISH: Long, with lingering oak, spices, and mineral notes.

EL TESORO® MUNDIAL COLLECTION: LAPHROAIG EDITION, TASTING NOTES, 40% ABV:

APPEARANCE: Pale straw with golden notes. Full bodied and well-rounded with essential oils

AROMA: Cooked agave, peat, vanilla, caramel, sea salt, light notes of citrus, cardamom, and leather.

PALATE: Cooked agave, butterscotch, black pepper, spices, seasoned oak, notes of citrus, peat smoke and seal salt.

FINISH: Long, with lingering oak and spices, peaty and salty.

ABOUT EL TESORO® TEQUILA

Since the first drop of El Tesoro® ran off the still of La Alteña Distillery more than 80 years ago, every decision has been made to celebrate the agave's unique flavor. El Tesoro® is a truly authentic tequila made slowly and carefully to capture the agave's essence in a bottle. The El Tesoro® portfolio of core products available in the U.S. includes the following (all 40% ABV as El Tesoro® is always distilled to proof): Blanco ($50 SRP), Reposado ($65 SRP), Añejo ($85 SRP), Extra Añejo ($150 SRP) and Paradiso ($180 SRP). For more information, please visit www.eltesorotequila.com

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Legent®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com

