DR. JENNIFER NUOVO APPOINTED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FOR BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA PROMISE HEALTH PLAN

Experienced clinician and health care executive joins nonprofit health plan serving Medi-Cal members

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer A. Nuovo, M.D., has been named chief medical officer for Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, which provides health coverage for Medi-Cal beneficiaries in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

As chief medical officer, Dr. Nuovo will lead clinical strategy development and implementation to support the health and wellbeing of the nonprofit managed care plan's more than 530,000 members. Additionally, she will work closely with the chief health equity officer of Blue Shield Promise to support its health equity strategy.

"Dr. Nuovo's passion for patient-centric care and deep knowledge of California's regulatory environment make her an ideal fit as our new chief medical officer," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise. "Her expertise will further our ability to deliver holistic and high-quality care to the communities and members we serve."

Dr. Nuovo comes to Blue Shield Promise with an extensive record of accomplishments over a medical career spanning nearly four decades. Most recently, Dr. Nuovo served as the chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California, where she oversaw clinical and quality functions of a Medi-Cal managed care plan. Prior to that role, Dr. Nuovo served as the chief medical executive of Sutter Health Plan, a northern California-based commercial health maintenance organization.

Dr. Nuovo earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University's Barnard College and her M.D. from the University of Vermont College of Medicine.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 537,000 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

