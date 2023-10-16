Appalachian Wireless, an East Kentucky Network company, selects Ericsson 5G

Modernization allows Appalachian Wireless to deliver cutting-edge 5G services to rural eastern Kentucky

Ericsson will upgrade cell sites with new radios and RAN equipment, with the majority of work completed in 2024

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced today that Appalachian Wireless, an East Kentucky Network (EKN) company, has chosen Ericsson for a multi-year Radio Access Network (RAN) modernization project to bring world-class 5G technologies to underserved communities in Appalachia. The partnership marks a step forward in connectivity and technological advancement for the mountainous region, where Appalachian Wireless is the sole network provider for many households and businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Ericsson) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to partner with Appalachian Wireless in our shared journey to bridge the rural digital divide," said Eric Boudriau, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America. "The project will offer transformative 5G services to hundreds of communities in eastern Kentucky and unlock a new era of growth, economic opportunity, and connectivity in the region powered by cutting-edge technology."

Appalachian Wireless aims to be the first regional carrier to implement 5G standalone (SA) to bridge the digital divide in rural America. Through the modernization project, set to take place over the next three years, Ericsson will expand their 5G capacity and coverage and replace aging RAN equipment with Ericsson Radio System solutions.

"For over three decades, we've been committed to bringing connectivity to customers in eastern Kentucky," said Mike Johnson, CEO at Appalachian Wireless. "No other carrier cares for Appalachia as we do, and we look forward to joining forces with Ericsson to meet the region's growing needs as we prepare to deploy 5G."

Ericsson is slated to provide equipment, including its market-leading Ericsson Radio System and energy efficiency software, with the majority of modernization efforts taking place in 2023 and 2024.

In September 2022, Appalachian Wireless, selected Ericsson to modernize its network with 5G capabilities. Under the agreement, Ericsson undertook to modernize Appalachian Wireless' network with its cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution to support 5G SA rollout.

Ericsson has been connecting the US for nearly 120 years, and today, our equipment is live across all 50 states. While we provide infrastructure to many nationwide communication services providers, we have served hundreds of rural operators, including nine of the top 10 rural operators across the country, for over ten years.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT EAST KENTUCKY NETWORK, LLC D/B/A APPALACHIAN WIRELESS:

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless (EKN) was established in 1990 and is a primary regional wireless carrier serving twenty-five counties in eastern Kentucky and two counties in Virginia. EKN is headquartered in Ivel, Kentucky and has approximately 200 employees, 300+ cell sites, and a 400-mile redundant fiber ring that connects with its five owners/members, each of which has been a telecommunications service provider in the region for over 60 years. EKN recently completed the construction of a state-of-the-art Tier III data center. EKN's fiber network extends over 7,500 combined fiber miles, with transport capabilities to Chicago and Ashburn.

https://www.ekn.com/

https://www.appalachianwireless.com/

