60% of Americans feel unsafe every day. RedSOS wants to change that.

60% of Americans feel unsafe every day. RedSOS wants to change that.

The RedSOS personal safety app simplifies emergency response: Press a button, get help.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by the personal safety app RedSOS reveals that 6 out of 10 Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis. The survey polled adults across the country to gain insight into the daily anxiety people feel regarding their personal safety.

The RedSOS App provides private 24/7 SOS services without voice activation. Press a button, get help. (PRNewsfoto/RedSOS) (PRNewswire)

60% of Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis. The RedSOS app brings peace of mind with 1-second SOS activation.

"There are many people, young and old, who live alone, go on daily walks alone, and often feel uneasy being at home by themselves," says co-inventor and product advisor Dr. Shub Basu. "They tell us this is a daily anxiety problem, and we think it can be fixed."

RedSOS offers 24/7 private emergency assistance with the push of a button on their mobile app (available for both iPhone and Android devices).

When a user activates RedSOS, they receive three separate layers of protection:

RedSOS's private emergency response center is notified, and they immediately open an emergency ticket. RedSOS does not stop searching for the user until they are found safe and sound. Local first responders are notified of the user's emergency. Local police, fire and ambulance services receive an accurate GPS location and any information the user has shared about their emergency. Friends & family receive a LIVE GPS link with the user's exact location—even if it's changing and they're moving in real-time. Each user can select up to 5 emergency contacts in advance.

The pervasive feeling of being at risk has led many Americans to seek out solutions that provide emergency help and peace of mind. The RedSOS personal safety app has emerged as a top provider, reducing emergency response times by over 40% in some cases.

"In an emergency, every 1-minute delay really matters," says Dr. Basu. "We've seen RedSOS's 1-second SOS activation really make a difference in people's lives. We can get people faster help, saving thousands of lives every year."

The RedSOS app is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores and works on both cellular or WiFi data. Visit www.redsos.com for more information.

About RedSOS

RedSOS is a private SOS service that reduces emergency response times by sending help to your exact GPS location. The app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play store for 24/7/365 private SOS services. Press a button, get help. View the media kit or visit WWW.REDSOS.COM for more information.

RedSOS Private 24/7/365 SOS Services (PRNewsfoto/RedSOS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RedSOS