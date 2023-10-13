VTech's Drill & Learn Workbench™ Chosen for Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List

VTech® Product Selected by Walmart as Must-Have Holiday Toy

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced that its Drill & Learn Workbench™ has been named to Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List. Every item on the distinguished list is specifically selected by the retailer and includes an incredible selection of the hottest toys for the upcoming holiday season.

"Walmart's Top Toys List is an important list-making helper for gift givers each holiday season and we are delighted that our Drill & Learn Workbench is featured as a top toy," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America.

The Drill & Learn Workbench can be assembled for the first DIY project using the included power tools. Then, use the hand tools to hang the clock on the peg board with the wrench or screw in the pegs to hang the tools. Three cool power tools make quick work of any project. Explore the drill press, sander and circular saw, and hear sounds and facts about each one when placed on the bench. Let's build something special! Build discovery with nine project ideas young builders can make with the included tools and building pieces. Light-up buttons introduce the drill, saw, screwdriver, vise and hammer, as well as colors and a little joke—nailed it! Three modes help kids explore all the tool-riffic things the workbench has to offer, listen to music while they work, and show off their discoveries in Quiz mode. Keep a tidy workspace with storage and trays that hold all the tools and building pieces when not in use.

The Drill & Learn Workbench is recommended for ages 3 to 6 years and retails for $49.97. The product is available now exclusively at Walmart.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook, www.instagram.com/vtechtoys on Instagram, or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.com.

